La 25esima edizione dei DICE Awards si è tenuta la scorsa settimana e tra i vincitori degni di nota c’erano It Takes Two di Hazelight. Se ti stai chiedendo cosa significhi DICE, significa Design, Innovate, Communicate, and Entertain.

Ci sono molti premi, ma il più grande è senza dubbio It Takes Two, che ha vinto sia come Gioco dell’Anno che come Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. Deathloop ha vinto l’Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, che suona identico a quest’ultimo, e Halo Infinite ha vinto sia Action che Online Game of the Year. Age of Empires 4 è stato nominato miglior titolo di strategia/simulazione e Forza Horizon 5 è stato nominato Racing Game of the Year.

DICE Awards: ecco gli altri giochi premiati

Game of the Year—It Takes Two (Hazelight)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design—It Takes Two (Hazelight)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction—Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Action Game of the Year—Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Online Game of the Year—Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Outstanding Achievement in Animation—Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction—Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Outstanding Technical Achievement—Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Family Game of the Year—Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition—Returnal (Housemarque)

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design—Returnal (Housemarque)

Fighting Game of the Year—Guilty Gear Strive (Arc System Works)

Racing Game of the Year—Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Role-Playing Game of the Year—Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)

Sports Game of the Year—Mario Golf: Super Rush (Camelot/Nintendo)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year—Age of Empires IV (World’s Edge/Microsoft)

Mobile Game of the Year—Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio)

Outstanding Achievement in Character—Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Dopo la conclusione dei premi del gioco, i riflettori si sono spostati sugli umani. Il premio alla carriera di DICE è andato al CEO di Xbox Phil Spencer, mentre il creatore di Mortal Kombat Ed Boon è stato ammesso nella DICE Hall of Fame.

It Takes Two è stato un grande successo per Hazelight ed EA, vendendo oltre 5 milioni di copie e vincendo numerosi riconoscimenti, tra cui il gioco dell’anno dei The Game Awards. Le nomination ai premi DICE sono un’altra grande conferma per lo studio e lo stesso Fares, che da anni spinge per nuovi modi di pensare alla cooperativa con titoli come Brothers e A Way Out.