Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente è sempre esposto è quello dei malwares, i piccoli programmi malevoli hanno infatti visto una grandissima espansione negli ultimi anni, legata indubbiamente alla sempre crescente integrazione dei device nella vita di ognuno di noi, dettaglio che, li ha portati a far transitare nelle loro memorie un numero di dati a dir poco incredibile, anche decisamente sensibili.

Ovviamente il rischio di incappare in un malware è alto se abbiamo la tendenza a scaricare app installabili da fonti non sicure, infatti i software dannosi sfruttano come camuffamento proprio queste applicazioni che nel gergo specifico vengono definite dropper, infatti una volta installate si insediano in profondità e assumono il controllo dello smartphone, iniziando a rubare tutti i dati in esso contenuti.

App malware da evitare a tutti i costi