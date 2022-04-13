Uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni giorno sferza la community smartphone Android senza sosta è senza dubbio quello dei malware, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, circolano nel web e sono alla continua ricerca di vittime da porter infettare per acquisire dati importanti da poter usare per attaccare accounts ufficiali oppure violare conti bancari.
Generalmente per distribuirsi questa tipologia di software sfrutta come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni che, a prima vista sembrano legittime, ma che poi una volta installate richiedendo permessi profondi, assumono il controllo del dispositivo, iniziando a instaurare delle connessioni remote presso serve gestiti dal loro creatore ove invieranno tutta la refurtiva che verrà poi comodamente analizzata.
Generalmente per evitare di incappare in questo tipo di pericoli la migliore idea è quella di scaricare eseguibili solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate, un esempio abbastanza standard è il Play Store.
App ruba conto corrente
- art.photo.editor.best.hot
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
- com.appodeal.test
- com.beauty.mirror.lite
- com.bedtimehelper.android
- com.bkkmaster.android
- com.calculator.game
- com.card.life
- com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
- com.code.identifier.android
- com.code.recognizer.android
- com.color.spy.game
- com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
- com.cute.love.test.android
- com.daily.wonderfull.moment
- com.dailycostmaster.android
- com.dangerous.writing.note
- com.data.securite.data
- com.days.daysmatter365.android
- com.days.remind.calendar
- com.detector.noise.tool
- com.dodge.emoji.game
- com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
- com.drink.water.remind.you
- com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
- com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
- com.fakecaller.android
- com.fake.caller.plus
- com.false.location
- com.fancy.lovetest.android
- com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
- com.filemanagerkilopro.android
- com.filemanagerupro.android
- com.filemanageryo.android
- com.filemanagerzeropro.android
- com.find.difference.detective.little
- com.find.you.lover.test
- com.frame.easy.phone
- com.frank.video.call.lite
- com.free.code.scanner.nmd
- com.free.lucky.prediction.test
- com.funny.lie.truth.detector
- com.funny.word.game.english
- com.game.color.hunter
- com.ice.survival.berg
- com.idays.dayscounter.android
- com.important.days.matter
- com.instanomo.android
- com.isleep.cycleclock.android
- com.led.color.light.rolling
- com.lite.fake.gps.location
- com.lovetest.plus.android
- com.love.yourself.women
- com.lucky.charm.text
- com.lucky.destiny.teller
- com.magnifying.glass.tool
- com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
- com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
- com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
- com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
- com.my.big.days.counter
- com.my.constellation.love.work
- com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
- com.nanny.tool.data
- com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
- com.nomophotoeditor.android
- com.non.stop.writing
- com.phone.lite.frame
- com.phone.mirror.pro
- com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
- com.prank.call.fake.ring
- com.phonecallmaker.android
- com.pro.test.noise
- com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
- com.scan.code.tool
- com.simple.days.counter
- com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
- com.sleep.in.rain
- com.sleepassistantool.android
- com.sleeptimer.android
- com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
- com.test.find.your.love
- com.test.fortune.tester
- com.test.lover.match
- com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
- com.wmmaster.android
- com.word.fun.level.english
- good.lucky.is.coming.hh
- mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
- newest.android.fake.location.changer
- nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
- nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
- nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
- nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
- nmd.android.clam.white.noise
- nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
- nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
- nmd.android.location.faker.master
- nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
- nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
- nmd.android.test.what.suitable
- photo.editor.pro.magic
- pic.art.photo.studio.picture
- relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
- super.lucky.magican.newest
- test.you.romantic.quize
- well.sleep.guard.relax
- your.best.lucky.master.test.new
- com.ssdk.test
