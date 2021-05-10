Gli utenti Android che beneficiano del Game Pass accedono anche al catalogo xCloud che ultimamente ha disposto un importante aggiornamento. Nel particolare, Microsoft Corporation ha mantenuto le sue promesse in relazione al crescendo di giochi da includere in modalità “senza controller”. I titoli ora disponibili si sommano a quelli esistenti rispecchiando le fattezze dei 50 elementi in lista che possiamo apprezzare qui a seguire.
Giochi xCloud senza controller per Android: la famigerata lista ufficiale
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bridge Costructor Portal
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III
- Don’t Starve Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Inkfell
- Jetpac Reguelled
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Mrokreed
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Night Call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier – The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa
- Touhou Luna Nights
- UnderMine
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata TIP
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
