Gli utenti Android che beneficiano del Game Pass accedono anche al catalogo xCloud che ultimamente ha disposto un importante aggiornamento. Nel particolare, Microsoft Corporation ha mantenuto le sue promesse in relazione al crescendo di giochi da includere in modalità “senza controller”. I titoli ora disponibili si sommano a quelli esistenti rispecchiando le fattezze dei 50 elementi in lista che possiamo apprezzare qui a seguire.

Giochi xCloud senza controller per Android: la famigerata lista ufficiale

Beholder Complete Edition

Bridge Costructor Portal

Celeste

Dead Cells

Desperados III

Don’t Starve Giant Edition

Donut County

Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Enter the Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Gears 5

Golf with your Friends

Guacamelee! 2

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hotshot Racing

Inkfell

Jetpac Reguelled

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Mrokreed

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Night Call

Nowhere Prophet

Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition

Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition

Project Winter

River City Girls

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Street of Rage 4

Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics

The Little Acre

The Touryst

The Walking Dead A New Frontier – The Complete Edition

The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition

The Walking Dead: Stagione 2

The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa

Touhou Luna Nights

UnderMine

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata TIP

What Remains of Edith Finch

Xeno Crisis

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

