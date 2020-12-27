Se sei un utente Spotify, potresti aver già dato un’occhiata al tuo Wrapped, il riassunto del tuo ultimo anno trascorso all’insegna della musica e dei podcast. Spotify Wrapped offre una panoramica di ciò che hai ascoltato, dei tuoi cantanti preferiti e degli album che hai più amato, senza però giudicare i tuoi gusti musicali. Se desideri un giudizio schietto dei tuoi gusti musicali, The Pudding ha realizzato una Intelligenza Artificiale che analizza il tuo ultimo anno in Spotify e lo fa in modo anche piuttosto… pungente, ma divertente!
Spotify, questa AI ti dice quanto siano discutibili i tuoi gusti musicali
How Bad is your Spotify? è la cosa più divertente che proverai oggi. Il bot ti chiederà di accedere al tuo account Spotify per analizzare i tuoi dati di ascolto, promettendo però di non pubblicare e mantenere quelle informazioni private. Dopo aver elaborato le tue abitudini di ascolto e aver posto alcune domande sarcastiche del tipo “Ho visto che hai ascoltato a lungo Drake, sei sicura di stare bene?”, critica in modo abbastanza pungente i tuoi gusti musicali.
How Bad was your Spotify? mostra una serie di statistiche, inclusa una che indica quanto siano basic, e dunque commerciali, i tuoi gusti musicali. Anziché dirti semplicemente quali canzoni hai ascoltato più spesso, dirà che “hai ascoltato troppo queste tracce”. Alla fine, stila un riassunto dei tuoi ascolti e lo fa in modo unico, senza perdere il sarcasmo e riservando qualche perla davvero divertente. Ecco un simpatico esempio (il mio).
Your spotify wassadsack-drake-skrt-skrt-listening-to-podcasts-at-half-speedbad.
> Thank your obsessions with Drake, Trap (e.g., Future and LilDurk), and Post Malone for that.
> Based on your listening habits, I can also tell you your spotifywas…
> keeping-kylie-rich-by-buying-travis-scott-meals bad
> motherfucking-starboy bad
> grew-up-rich-but-dressed-poor-for-clout bad
> k-pop-aficionado bad
> nineties-dorm-room bad
> But wait, it gets worse:
You listen to these tracks too much:
- Chicago Freestyle by Drake
- Free Porn Cheap Drugs by G-Eazy
- Kinda Love by TeaMarrr
- Love Galore by SZA
- WAKE UP by Travis Scott
You stan these artists to an uncomfortable extent:
- Drake
- The Neighbourhood
- Angelo Mota
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
You are 45% basic. Most of your music comes straight from iHeartRadio. lol Travis Scott..
You’re stuck in the early 2010s. You must have peaked right around ODIE’s Little Lies.
Analysis finally complete.
I guess the important thing is that your music makes you feel good…
Shutting down.