Se sei un utente Spotify, potresti aver già dato un’occhiata al tuo Wrapped, il riassunto del tuo ultimo anno trascorso all’insegna della musica e dei podcast. Spotify Wrapped offre una panoramica di ciò che hai ascoltato, dei tuoi cantanti preferiti e degli album che hai più amato, senza però giudicare i tuoi gusti musicali. Se desideri un giudizio schietto dei tuoi gusti musicali, The Pudding ha realizzato una Intelligenza Artificiale che analizza il tuo ultimo anno in Spotify e lo fa in modo anche piuttosto… pungente, ma divertente!

Spotify, questa AI ti dice quanto siano discutibili i tuoi gusti musicali

How Bad is your Spotify? è la cosa più divertente che proverai oggi. Il bot ti chiederà di accedere al tuo account Spotify per analizzare i tuoi dati di ascolto, promettendo però di non pubblicare e mantenere quelle informazioni private. Dopo aver elaborato le tue abitudini di ascolto e aver posto alcune domande sarcastiche del tipo “Ho visto che hai ascoltato a lungo Drake, sei sicura di stare bene?”, critica in modo abbastanza pungente i tuoi gusti musicali.

How Bad was your Spotify? mostra una serie di statistiche, inclusa una che indica quanto siano basic, e dunque commerciali, i tuoi gusti musicali. Anziché dirti semplicemente quali canzoni hai ascoltato più spesso, dirà che “hai ascoltato troppo queste tracce”. Alla fine, stila un riassunto dei tuoi ascolti e lo fa in modo unico, senza perdere il sarcasmo e riservando qualche perla davvero divertente. Ecco un simpatico esempio (il mio).

1 su 2

Your spotify wassadsack-drake-skrt-skrt-listening-to-podcasts-at-half-speedbad.

> Thank your obsessions with Drake, Trap (e.g., Future and LilDurk), and Post Malone for that.

> Based on your listening habits, I can also tell you your spotifywas…

> keeping-kylie-rich-by-buying-travis-scott-meals bad

> motherfucking-starboy bad

> grew-up-rich-but-dressed-poor-for-clout bad

> k-pop-aficionado bad

> nineties-dorm-room bad

> But wait, it gets worse: