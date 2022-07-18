App pericolose: se tieni ai tuoi soldi allora non fidarti del Play Store!

Abbassare la guardia spesso può costarci caro, soprattutto se stiamo navigando serenamente sul Play Store. Sapete che anche nella più innocua applicazione possono nascondersi i criminali? Riconoscere le piattaforme non è affatto facile ma noi siamo qui per questo. Ecco a voi la lista completa delle app pericolose in circolo nella rete.

App pericolose: non vi fidate del Play Store

Dunque, state alla larga dalle app pericolose come:

  • 24h Translate
  • Amazinghitchen
  • Aquawar
  • Arplanner Sketchplan
  • Arsketch Quickplan
  • Best Traslate
  • Best Traslate Tool
  • Bestcalculate Multifuction
  • Biscuit
  • Biscuitent
  • Breaktower
  • Burningman
  • Calculatepro
  • Carstiny
  • Cooking
  • Delicous Recipes
  • Diving Weather Radar
  • Dressup
  • Fastdownloader
  • Folding Blocks Origami Mandala
  • Fortuneteller Video Downloader
  • Goldencat Hillrang
  • Happycooking
  • Hexadom
  • Hexamaster
  • Ichinyan Fashion
  • Imgdownloader
  • Instant Translate
  • Jewel Block Puzzle 2019
  • Letmego
  • Littlefarm
  • Livetraslate
  • Magic Cube Blast Puzzle
  • Major Cookingstar
  • Major Zombie
  • Mcmc Zombie
  • Mcmccalculator Free
  • Michimocho Video Downloader
  • Multi Trslate Treeinone
  • Pro Traslate
  • Raceinspace Astronaut
  • Smart Language Traslate
  • Smart Tools Pro
  • Snap Traslate
  • Spaceship
  • Splashio
  • Stickman
  • Runner Parkur
  • Stickman Warrior
  • Swift jungle Translate
  • Tapsmore Challenge
  • Titan Block Flip
  • Titanyan Igsaver
  • Traslate
  • Traslator
  • Travel Map
  • Twmedia Downloader
  • Unblock Car Puzzle
  • Wego Translate
  • With Translate
  • Yummily Healty Recipes

App pericolose: prestate attenzione

  • Dancing Run – Color Ball Run
  • Divide it – Cut & Slice Game
  • VPN Unblocker Free unlimited Best Anonymous Secure,servizi vpn
  • VPN Download: Top, Quick & Unblock Sites
  • Unlimited VPN y Power VPN Free VPN
  • Draw Color by Number
  • Skate Board
  • Assassin Hunter 2020
  • Stealing Run
  • Fly Skater 2020
  • SuperVPN Free VPN Client
  • Super VPN 2019 USA
  • Secure VPN-Fast VPN Free
  • TapVPN Free VPN
  • Find Hidden Differences
  • Throw Master
  • Throw into Space
  • Stacking Guys
  • Disc Go!
  • Spot Hidden Differences,
  • Save Your Boy
  • Tony Shoot
  • Assassin Legend
  • Shoot Master
  • Find 5 Differences,
  • Best Ultimate VPN – Fastest Secure Unlimited VPN
  • Korea VPN – Plugin for OpenVPN
  • Wuma VPN-PRO
  • Joy Woodworker
Avatar
Melany Alteri
La scrittura rende liberi ed io amo la libertà come la fotografia, l'arte, la natura e la pace. Scrivo poesie da quando ero bambina e in ogni cosa che faccio metto cuore ed anima. Sono una perfezionista, ballerina, attrice, make up artist, e cerco la bellezza in tutto ciò che mi circonda.