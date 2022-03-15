Annie Awards 2022: tra vincitori c'è anche Arcane con ben nove premi

Il 12 marzo, come ogni anno, si è tenuta la cerimonia degli Annie Awards 2022 presso l’Università della California, nella Royce Hall di Los Angeles. Chi ha ottenuto la vittoria stavolta? Tra i più premiati vi sono Arcane, I Mitchell contro le macchine ma anche Encanto e Flee.
Annie Awards 2022: i risultati della cerimonia
Più precisamente, Arcane è stato il titolo più votato, aggiudicandosi i premi per la migliore serie per il grande pubblico, animazione ed effetti, animazione dei personaggi, design del personaggio, regia, scenografia, storyboard, doppiaggio e sceneggiatura.
- Best Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Indie Feature: Flee, Neon, Final Cut For Real
- Best Special Production: Namoo
- Best Short Subject: Bestia
- Best Sponsored: A Future Begins
- Best TV/Media – Preschool: Ada Twist, Scientist, Episode: Twelve Angry Birds
- Best TV/Media: Maya and the Three, Episode: The Sun and the Moon
- Best TV/Media – General Audience: Arcane, Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
- Best Student Film: Night of the Living Dread
- Best FX – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best FX – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Character Animation – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Character Animation – Feature: Encanto
- Best Character Animation – Live Action: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Best Character Animation – Video Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Character Design – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Character Design – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Direction – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Direction – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Music – TV/Media: Maya and the Three
- Best Music – Feature: Encanto
- Best Production Design – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Production Design – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Storyboarding – Feature: Encanto
- Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Voice Acting – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Writing – TV/Media: Arcane
- Best Writing – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Best Editorial – TV/Media: What If…?
- Best Editorial – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines