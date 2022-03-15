Annie Awards 2022: tra vincitori c'è anche Arcane con ben nove premi

Il 12 marzo, come ogni anno, si è tenuta la cerimonia degli Annie Awards 2022 presso l’Università della California, nella Royce Hall di Los Angeles. Chi ha ottenuto la vittoria stavolta? Tra i più premiati vi sono ArcaneI Mitchell contro le macchine ma anche Encanto e Flee.

Annie Awards 2022: i risultati della cerimonia

Più precisamente, Arcane è stato il titolo più votato, aggiudicandosi i premi per la migliore serie per il grande pubblico, animazione ed effetti, animazione dei personaggi, design del personaggio, regia, scenografia, storyboard, doppiaggio e sceneggiatura.

  • Best Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Indie Feature: Flee, Neon, Final Cut For Real
  • Best Special Production: Namoo
  • Best Short Subject: Bestia
  • Best Sponsored: A Future Begins
  • Best TV/Media – Preschool: Ada Twist, Scientist, Episode: Twelve Angry Birds
  • Best TV/Media: Maya and the Three, Episode: The Sun and the Moon
  • Best TV/Media – General Audience: Arcane, Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
  • Best Student Film: Night of the Living Dread
  • Best FX – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best FX – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Character Animation – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Character Animation – Feature: Encanto
  • Best Character Animation – Live Action: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Best Character Animation – Video Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Best Character Design – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Character Design – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Direction – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Direction – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Music – TV/Media: Maya and the Three
  • Best Music – Feature: Encanto
  • Best Production Design – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Production Design – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Storyboarding – Feature: Encanto
  • Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Voice Acting – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Writing – TV/Media: Arcane
  • Best Writing – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Best Editorial – TV/Media: What If…?
  • Best Editorial – Feature: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Avatar
Melany Alteri
La scrittura rende liberi ed io amo la libertà come la fotografia, l'arte, la natura e la pace. Scrivo poesie da quando ero bambina e in ogni cosa che faccio metto cuore ed anima. Sono una perfezionista, ballerina, attrice, make up artist, e cerco la bellezza in tutto ciò che mi circonda.