Android: queste applicazioni sono dannose per lo samrtphone

Uno dei più grandi pericoli a cui tutta la community Android è sottoposto ogni giorno e senza ombra di dubbio quello dei malware, i piccoli software malevoli infatti nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibili puntando ovviamente ad appropriarsi di tutti i dati salvati nei loro smartphone.

Per distribuirsi questi software sfruttano delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come lettore, le quali sembrano inizialmente delle App normalissime, solo che una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo rubando tutto ciò che è contenuto in memoria, il termine preciso per definirle è droppers.

Il rischio diventa decisamente più elevato se avete l’abitudine di scaricare applicazioni dal web piuttosto che dagli store, sul web infatti non vengono condotti controlli periodici dunque non saprete mai in Che tipo di script state incappando.

App malware da non installare assolutamente