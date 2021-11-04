Nel mondo Android incappare in un malware è una possibilità senza alcun dubbio decisamente probabile, i piccoli software malevoli sono infatti davvero molto diffusi, uno spread che ha avuto luogo negli ultimi grazie alla profonda integrazione degli smartphone con il tessuto sociale, fattore che li ha portati ad avere dati di grande importanza salvati in memoria rendendoli delle prede succulente.

Scaricare un malware dunque è un rischio concreto, che diventa ancora più evidente quando si ha il vizio di scaricare eseguibili da fonti non certificate come il web nudo e crudo, all’interno del quale non sono condotti controlli periodici, rendendo ogni app potenzialmente letale.

Fare attenzione e prevenire è dunque essenziale per evitare qualsivoglia tipo di problema, dal momento che è possibile essere infettati in ogni momento.

App da eliminare immediatamente