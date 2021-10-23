PlayStation Store: ad Halloween i videogame per PS5 e PS4 sono scontati del 70%!

Halloween si avvicina, e quest’anno porterà con sé un’ondata di promozioni super interessanti. Si prospettano quindi tanti sconti sul PlayStation Store che coinvolgeranno una lista ampia di videogiochi horror (e non solo) a basso prezzo. Vi spoileriamo che ci saranno sconti fino al 75% sulla categoria PS4 e PS5.
PlayStation Store: l’elenco dei giochi in offerta ad Ottobre
Non si parla di game mai visti prima o di scarsa qualità, ma di giochi con fama non indifferente. Qui di seguito troverete tutte le info e i titoli in offerta.
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: 39,89 euro
- Biomutant: 38,99 euro
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition: 32,99 euro
- Friday the 13th: The Game: 3,62 euro
- DayZ: 29,99 euro
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection: 41,99 euro
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: 9,99 euro
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5: 50,99 euro
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series: 29,99 euro
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5: 49,99 euro
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe: 39,99 euro
- Predator: Hunting Grounds: 19,99 euro
- CODE VEIN: 14,69 euro
- Wasteland 3: 17,99 euro
- The Evil Within 2: 13,19 euro
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5: 41,99 euro
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil: 20,99 euro
- XCOM 2 Collection: 17,99 euro
Ma non finisce qui, perché al di là di Halloween sono in promozione: Red Dead Online a 9.99 euro, SEGA Mega Drive Classics a 10.49 euro, Metro Redux a 5.99 euro, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection a 14.99 euro e Abzu a 5.99 euro. E ancora, Worms Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition a 10.99 euro, DOOM a 9.99 euro, Amnesia Rebirth a 14.24 euro, The Walking Dead Onslaught a 14.99 euro, Killing Floor 2 a 7.49 euro, BioShock Remastered e BioShock 2 Remastered a 14.99 euro l’uno, DOOM VFR per PlayStation VR a 7.49 euro, The Blackout Club a 9.99 euro e Fade to Silence a 7,49 euro.
Vi sono anche: Little Nightmares Complete Edition a 7.49 euro, Outlast 2 a 5.99 euro, The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition a 7.49 euro, Blair Witch a 8.99 euro, SOMA a 4.27 euro, Pumpkin Jack a 14.99 euro, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt a 5.99 euro e infine God of War Edizione Digitale Deluxe a 17,99 euro.