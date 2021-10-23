PlayStation Store: ad Halloween i videogame per PS5 e PS4 sono scontati del 70%!

Halloween si avvicina, e quest’anno porterà con sé un’ondata di promozioni super interessanti. Si prospettano quindi tanti sconti sul PlayStation Store che coinvolgeranno una lista ampia di videogiochi horror (e non solo) a basso prezzo. Vi spoileriamo che ci saranno sconti fino al 75% sulla categoria PS4 e PS5.

PlayStation Store: l’elenco dei giochi in offerta ad Ottobre

Non si parla di game mai visti prima o di scarsa qualità, ma di giochi con fama non indifferente. Qui di seguito troverete tutte le info e i titoli in offerta.

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: 39,89 euro

PS4 & PS5: 39,89 euro Biomutant : 38,99 euro

: 38,99 euro DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition : 32,99 euro

: 32,99 euro Friday the 13th: The Game : 3,62 euro

: 3,62 euro DayZ : 29,99 euro

: 29,99 euro Diablo Prime Evil Collection : 41,99 euro

: 41,99 euro Resident Evil 7 Biohazard : 9,99 euro

: 9,99 euro Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5: 50,99 euro

PS4 & PS5: 50,99 euro The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series : 29,99 euro

: 29,99 euro Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5: 49,99 euro

PS4 & PS5: 49,99 euro Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe : 39,99 euro

: 39,99 euro Predator: Hunting Grounds : 19,99 euro

: 19,99 euro CODE VEIN : 14,69 euro

: 14,69 euro Wasteland 3 : 17,99 euro

: 17,99 euro The Evil Within 2: 13,19 euro

13,19 euro Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5: 41,99 euro

PS4 & PS5: 41,99 euro Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil : 20,99 euro

: 20,99 euro XCOM 2 Collection: 17,99 euro

Ma non finisce qui, perché al di là di Halloween sono in promozione: Red Dead Online a 9.99 euro, SEGA Mega Drive Classics a 10.49 euro, Metro Redux a 5.99 euro, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection a 14.99 euro e Abzu a 5.99 euro. E ancora, Worms Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition a 10.99 euro, DOOM a 9.99 euro, Amnesia Rebirth a 14.24 euro, The Walking Dead Onslaught a 14.99 euro, Killing Floor 2 a 7.49 euro, BioShock Remastered e BioShock 2 Remastered a 14.99 euro l’uno, DOOM VFR per PlayStation VR a 7.49 euro, The Blackout Club a 9.99 euro e Fade to Silence a 7,49 euro.