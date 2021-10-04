Dopo vari reclami, Google è intervenuto drasticamente sul Play Store. Infatti, pare che sono state cancellate ben 136 app pericolose, poiché al loro interno c’era un Trojan Android Grifthorse.
Gli esperti di sicurezza Zimperium zLabs, hanno scoperto questo Trojan da poco, ed è emerso che è in corso una campagna aggressiva di servizi premium per dispositivi mobili che ha preso di mira ben 10 milioni di utenti Google Android in tutto il mondo. In base a ciò che dicono i ricercatori, il Trojan Android Grifthorse è unico poiché è nascosto dietro app Android, fungendo da Trojan.
“Queste applicazioni Android dannose sembrano innocue ma questo falso senso di fiducia cambia quando gli utenti vedono addebitati mese dopo mese per il servizio premium a cui si abbonano senza che ne siano a conoscenza e senza il loro consenso“, ha scritto in un post sul blog la società.
App pericolose: le app rimosse dal Play Store
Anche se queste app sono state rimosse dallo Store di Google non significa necessariamente che siano state “fatte fuori” definitivamente. Infatti, sono ancora disponibili su vari marketplace o, peggio ancora, sono presenti in app che hai già installato. Scopriamo di seguito la lista di app pericolose cancellate dal Play Store:
Handy Translator Pro
Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker
Geospot: GPS Location Tracker
iCare – Find Location
My Chat Translator
Bus – Metrolis 2021
Free Translator Photo
Locker Tool
Fingerprint Changer
Call Recoder Pro
Instant Speech Translation
Racers Car Driver
Slime Simulator
Keyboard Themes
What’s Me Sticker
Amazing Video Editor
Safe Lock
Heart Rhythm
Smart Spot Locator
CutCut Pro
OFFRoaders – Survive
Phone Finder by Clapping
Bus Driving Simulator
Fingerprint Defender
Lifeel – scan and test
Launcher iOS 15
Idle Gun Tycoo\u202an\u202c
Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes
Chat Translator All Messengers
Hunt Contact
Icony
Horoscope : Fortune
Fitness Point
Qibla AR Pro
Heart Rate and Meal Tracker
Mine Easy Translator
PhoneControl Block Spam Calls
Parallax paper 3D
SnapLens – Photo Translator
Qibla Pass Direction
Caller-x
Clap
Photo Effect Pro
iConnected Tracker
Smart Call Recorder
Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry
Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)
Prookie-Cartoon Photo Editor
Qibla Ultimate
Truck – RoudDrive Offroad
GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator
Call Recorder iCall
PikCho Editor app
Street Cars: pro Racing
Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies
Live Wallpaper & Background
Intelligent Translator Pro
Face Analyzer
iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo
Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor
Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2
Быстрые кредиты 24\7
Fitness Trainer
ClipBuddy
Vector arts
Ludo Speak v2.0
Battery Live Wallpaper 4K
Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor
Locatoria – Find Location
GetContacter
Photo Lab
AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver
English Arabic Translator direct
VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy
100% Projector for Mobile Phone
Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition
Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMR\u200f
Clap To Find My Phone
Screen Mirroring TV Cast
Free Calls WorldWide
My Locator Plus
iSalam Qibla Compass
Language Translator-Easy&Fast
WiFi Unlock Password Pro X
Pony Video Chat-Live Stream
Zodiac : Hand
Ludo Game Classic
Loca – Find Location
Easy TV Show
Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran
Dating App – Sweet Meet
R Circle – Location Finder
TagsContact
Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction
Qibla Compass
Soul Scanner – Check Your
CIAO – Live Video Chat
Plant Camera Identifier
Color Call Changer
Squishy and Pop it
Keyboard: Virtual Projector App
Scanner Pro App: PDF Document
QR Reader Pro
FX Keyboard
You Frame
Call Record Pro
Free Islamic Stickers 2021
QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner
Bag X-Ray 100% Scanner
Phone Caller Screen 2021
Translate It – Online App
Mobile Things Finder
Proof-Caller
Phone Search by Clap
Second Translate PRO
CallerID
3D Camera To Plan
Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction
Stickers Maker for WhatsApp
Qibla direction watch (compass)
Piano Bot Easy Lessons
CallHelp: Second Phone Number
FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor
Caller ID & Spam Blocker
Free Coupons 2021
KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons
Skycoach
HOO Live – Meet and Chat
Easy Bass Booster
Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop
FindContact
Launcher iOS for Android
Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
Live Mobile Number Tracker