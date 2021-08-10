Le app nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primaria importanza, esse sono infatti le protagoniste che consentono ai nostri device di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati, dalle più semplici come guardare una serie TV alle più complesse come gestire il nostro conto in banca, fattore che negli anni le ha rese i software assolutamente più diffusi in tutto il pianeta.

Tale incredibile magnificenza ha però un lato oscuro di pari dimensioni, le applicazioni in quanto diffusissime in tutto il pianeta, spesso vengono sfruttate in modo malevolo per inoculare all’interno dei vari devices dei malware letali, essi infatti altro non sono che piccoli software o addirittura pezzi di codice che sfruttando il camuffamento di app banali, penetrano e assumono il controllo del dispositivo, con una conseguente compromissione della privacy.

Per evitare di incappare in questi tranelli, l’ideale sarebbe prevenire, evitando perciò di scaricare app da fonti non certificate, attenetevi allo Store ufficiale.

App da disinstallare tutto