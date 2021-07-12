App letali: se avete queste app, potrebbe essere la fine per il vostro smartphone

Malgrado le diverse segnalazioni da parte degli utenti, Tecnoandroid ha pensato bene di andare a fondo della questione “app”. Dalle analisi è emerso che nel Play Store si nascondono dei malware e dei virus considerati addirittura letali per il vostro smartphone. Non fidatevi di quel che all’apparenza può sembrare interessante, è proprio lì che si nasconderà l’arcano. Un gruppo di hacker inietterà malware nel dispositivo al fine di giungere alle vostre credenziali, messaggi whatsapp, chiamate VoIP e tanto altro ancora. Ecco l’elenco delle app letali.

App letali: l’elenco delle peggiori in circolo negli Store

Tra le app letali da cui girare alla larga vi sono:

  • 24h Translate
  • Amazinghitchen
  • Aquawar
  • Arplanner Sketchplan
  • Arsketch Quickplan
  • Best Traslate
  • Best Traslate Tool
  • Bestcalculate Multifuction
  • Biscuit
  • Biscuitent
  • Breaktower
  • Burningman
  • Calculatepro
  • Carstiny
  • Cooking
  • Delicous Recipes
  • Diving Weather Radar
  • Dressup
  • Fastdownloader
  • Folding Blocks Origami Mandala
  • Fortuneteller Video Downloader
  • Goldencat Hillrang
  • Happycooking
  • Hexadom
  • Hexamaster
  • Ichinyan Fashion
  • Imgdownloader
  • Instant Translate
  • Jewel Block Puzzle 2019
  • Letmego
  • Littlefarm
  • Livetraslate
  • Magic Cube Blast Puzzle
  • Major Cookingstar
  • Major Zombie
  • Mcmc Zombie
  • Mcmccalculator Free
  • Michimocho Video Downloader
  • Multi Trslate Treeinone
  • Pro Traslate
  • Raceinspace Astronaut
  • Smart Language Traslate
  • Smart Tools Pro
  • Snap Traslate
  • Spaceship
  • Splashio
  • Stickman
  • Runner Parkur
  • Stickman Warrior
  • Swift jungle Translate
  • Tapsmore Challenge
  • Titan Block Flip
  • Titanyan Igsaver
  • Traslate
  • Traslator
  • Travel Map
  • Twmedia Downloader
  • Unblock Car Puzzle
  • Wego Translate
  • With Translate
  • Yummily Healty Recipes

App letali: prestate attenzione

  • Dancing Run – Color Ball Run
  • Divide it – Cut & Slice Game
  • VPN Unblocker Free unlimited Best Anonymous Secure,servizi vpn
  • VPN Download: Top, Quick & Unblock Sites
  • Unlimited VPN y Power VPN Free VPN
  • Draw Color by Number
  • Skate Board
  • Assassin Hunter 2020
  • Stealing Run
  • Fly Skater 2020
  • SuperVPN Free VPN Client
  • Super VPN 2019 USA
  • Secure VPN-Fast VPN Free
  • TapVPN Free VPN
  • Find Hidden Differences
  • Throw Master
  • Throw into Space
  • Stacking Guys
  • Disc Go!
  • Spot Hidden Differences,
  • Save Your Boy
  • Tony Shoot
  • Assassin Legend
  • Shoot Master
  • Find 5 Differences,
  • Best Ultimate VPN – Fastest Secure Unlimited VPN
  • Korea VPN – Plugin for OpenVPN
  • Wuma VPN-PRO
  • Joy Woodworker