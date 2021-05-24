Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo a dir poco fondamentale, i piccoli software infatti, ci consentono di svolgere tra le più svariati attività, da quelle banali a quelle più complesse, dal gestire un conto in banca al guardare una serie TV.
Le app ovviamente sono dei piccoli software altamente specializzati scritti con i classici linguaggi di programmazione, solo che come tali, alle volte, soprattutto se scritte da terze parti con cattive intenzioni, possono contenere degli script malevoli che, sfruttando il camuffamento, penetrano nel dispositivo ed iniziano a rubarne i dati, con conseguenze a dir poco infauste.
Ovviamente Google cerca di fare da diga a tutto ciò, portando avanti controlli costanti nel Play Store, capita però che alcune di queste app per qualche ora riescano a circolarvi, finendo su migliaia di smartphone.
App da eliminare
Se avete una delle seguenti app, disinstallate tutto o meglio ancora effettuate un hard reset del vostro cellulare.
- art.photo.editor.best.hot
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
- com.appodeal.test
- com.beauty.mirror.lite
- com.bedtimehelper.android
- com.bkkmaster.android
- com.calculator.game
- com.card.life
- com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
- com.code.identifier.android
- com.code.recognizer.android
- com.color.spy.game
- com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
- com.cute.love.test.android
- com.daily.wonderfull.moment
- com.dailycostmaster.android
- com.dangerous.writing.note
- com.data.securite.data
- com.days.daysmatter365.android
- com.days.remind.calendar
- com.detector.noise.tool
- com.dodge.emoji.game
- com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
- com.drink.water.remind.you
- com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
- com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
- com.fakecaller.android
- com.fake.caller.plus
- com.false.location
- com.fancy.lovetest.android
- com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
- com.filemanagerkilopro.android
- com.filemanagerupro.android
- com.filemanageryo.android
- com.filemanagerzeropro.android
- com.find.difference.detective.little
- com.find.you.lover.test
- com.frame.easy.phone
- com.frank.video.call.lite
- com.free.code.scanner.nmd
- com.free.lucky.prediction.test
- com.funny.lie.truth.detector
- com.funny.word.game.english
- com.game.color.hunter
- com.ice.survival.berg
- com.idays.dayscounter.android
- com.important.days.matter
- com.instanomo.android
- com.isleep.cycleclock.android
- com.led.color.light.rolling
- com.lite.fake.gps.location
- com.lovetest.plus.android
- com.love.yourself.women
- com.lucky.charm.text
- com.lucky.destiny.teller
- com.magnifying.glass.tool
- com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
- com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
- com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
- com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
- com.my.big.days.counter
- com.my.constellation.love.work
- com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
- com.nanny.tool.data
- com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
- com.nomophotoeditor.android
- com.non.stop.writing
- com.phone.lite.frame
- com.phone.mirror.pro
- com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
- com.prank.call.fake.ring
- com.phonecallmaker.android
- com.pro.test.noise
- com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
- com.scan.code.tool
- com.simple.days.counter
- com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
- com.sleep.in.rain
- com.sleepassistantool.android
- com.sleeptimer.android
- com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
- com.test.find.your.love
- com.test.fortune.tester
- com.test.lover.match
- com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
- com.wmmaster.android
- com.word.fun.level.english
- good.lucky.is.coming.hh
- mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
- newest.android.fake.location.changer
- nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
- nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
- nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
- nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
- nmd.android.clam.white.noise
- nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
- nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
- nmd.android.location.faker.master
- nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
- nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
- nmd.android.test.what.suitable
- photo.editor.pro.magic
- pic.art.photo.studio.picture
- relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
- super.lucky.magican.newest
- test.you.romantic.quize
- well.sleep.guard.relax
- your.best.lucky.master.test.new
- com.ssdk.test
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
- com.personal.fortune.text
- com.daily.best.suit.you
- com.false.call.trick