I Giochi xCloud erano stati promessi da Microsoft Corporation fin dal mese di Settembre 2020 al tempo dell’annuncio di una pletora di nuovi titoli giocabili in modalità controller-free. Le aspettative sono state raggiunte per gli utenti che a partire da questi ultimi giorni hanno potuto contare sul supporto nativo al touch control su 50 giochi inediti per la sezione Android. Non serve il joypad per questi giocabili inclusi nel Game Pass. Scopriamo subito quali sono scorrendo la nuova lista ufficiale.

xCloud Gaming per Android: nessun controller necessario per questi giochi