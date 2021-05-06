I Giochi xCloud erano stati promessi da Microsoft Corporation fin dal mese di Settembre 2020 al tempo dell’annuncio di una pletora di nuovi titoli giocabili in modalità controller-free. Le aspettative sono state raggiunte per gli utenti che a partire da questi ultimi giorni hanno potuto contare sul supporto nativo al touch control su 50 giochi inediti per la sezione Android. Non serve il joypad per questi giocabili inclusi nel Game Pass. Scopriamo subito quali sono scorrendo la nuova lista ufficiale.
xCloud Gaming per Android: nessun controller necessario per questi giochi
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bridge Costructor Portal
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III
- Don’t Starve Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Inkfell
- Jetpac Reguelled
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Mrokreed
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Night Call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier – The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa
- Touhou Luna Nights
- UnderMine
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata TIP
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair