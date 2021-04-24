La casa di Redmond ha annunciato e proclamato la nuova lista dei giochi xCloud che supportano l’utilizzo dei controlli touch. Il servizio conta ora su un elenco di 50 titoli inclusi all’interno del noto Game Pass di Microsoft.
I controlli hanno debuttato nel mese di Settembre del 2020 unitamente al lancio commerciale di Minecraft Dungeons. Da allora il numero di giocabili compatibili con xCloud Gaming è progressivamente aumentato con i gamer Android che ad oggi contano su un forbito numero di giochi disponibili accessibili senza l’uso del controller. Scopriamo quali sono dal nuovo listato pubblicato online.
Giochi XCloud: addio controller, questi giochi hanno bisogno solo del telefono
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bridge Costructor Portal
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III
- Don’t Starve Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Inkfell
- Jetpac Reguelled
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Mrokreed
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Night Call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier – The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa
- Touhou Luna Nights
- UnderMine
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata TIP
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair