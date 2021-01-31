Se sei alla ricerca di nuove applicazioni e giochi da scaricare sul tuo smartphone, oggi potrebbe essere il tuo giorno fortunato. Google ha infatti deciso di offrire gratuitamente numerosi titoli premium, ovvero a pagamento. Non è questa una novità, a Google piace premiare i propri utenti in questo modo, offrendo loro – ogni giorno – tante nuove applicazioni da scaricare gratis.
Ecco la lista delle app e dei giochi che sono oggi gratis sul Google Play Store. Affrettatevi con il download gratuito, prima che sia troppo tardi!
App
- Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager – L’offerta termina domani
- MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote – L’offerta termina domani
- Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos – L’offerta termina domani
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO – L’offerta termina domani
- Simpan – Note various needs – L’offerta termina domani
- BitProject – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
Giochi
- Even and Odd Premium – L’offerta termina domani
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle – L’offerta termina domani
- Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel – L’offerta termina domani
- Shape Puzzle (Ads Free) – L’offerta termina domani
- Memory Game – Official – L’offerta termina domani
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 – L’offerta termina domani
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Even and Odd Premium – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- Shape Puzzle (Ads Free) – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni