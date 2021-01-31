blank

Se sei alla ricerca di nuove applicazioni e giochi da scaricare sul tuo smartphone, oggi potrebbe essere il tuo giorno fortunato. Google ha infatti deciso di offrire gratuitamente numerosi titoli premium, ovvero a pagamento. Non è questa una novità, a Google piace premiare i propri utenti in questo modo, offrendo loro – ogni giorno – tante nuove applicazioni da scaricare gratis.

Ecco la lista delle app e dei giochi che sono oggi gratis sul Google Play Store. Affrettatevi con il download gratuito, prima che sia troppo tardi!

App

  1. Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager – L’offerta termina domani
  2. MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote – L’offerta termina domani
  3. Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos – L’offerta termina domani
  4. Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO – L’offerta termina domani
  5. Simpan – Note various needs – L’offerta termina domani
  6. BitProject – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
Giochi

  1. Even and Odd Premium – L’offerta termina domani
  2. One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle – L’offerta termina domani
  3. Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel – L’offerta termina domani
  4. Shape Puzzle (Ads Free) – L’offerta termina domani
  5. Memory Game – Official – L’offerta termina domani
  6. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 – L’offerta termina domani
  7. Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  8. Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  9. Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  10. Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  11. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  12. Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
