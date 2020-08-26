Mancano poche ore al Gamescom, il più grande evento europeo dedicato al mondo dei videogiochi, che quest’anno avrà luogo in una versione digitale a causa delle problematiche scaturite dell’emergenza sanitaria ancora in corso.

Anche quest’anno, però, si terranno i Gamescom Awards, che vedrà la premiazione dei migliori titoli per le ventisei categorie proposte. La premiazione comincerà domani, nel corso dell’Opening Night Live condotto da Geoff Keighley, per poi continuare nelle tre giornate successive. E’ anche atteso l’annuncio di ben venti nuovi giochi, alcuni dei quali saranno dedicati – probabilmente – alle console next-gen.

Gamescom Awards 2020, ecco tutte le nomination per ogni categoria

In attesa di scoprire quali saranno i titoli premiati al Gamescom di quest’anno, ecco tutte le nomination per ciascuna categoria. Fateci sapere quale, tra questi giochi, meriterebbe il premio e per quale motivo!

Best Action Adventure Game

– Grounded, Microsoft

– The Medium, Bloober Team

– Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft

Best Action Game

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts

Best Indie Game

– Cris Tales, Modus Games

– Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch

– The Medium, Bloober Team

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Grounded, Microsoft

– Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game

– Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal

– NBA 2K21, 2K

– Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Black Book, Hypetrain Digital

– Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

– Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sony Playstation Game

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Infine, ecco le categorie i cui vincitori verranno svelati durante il Best of Show:

Best Family Game

– Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Modus Games

– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision

– KeyWe, Stonewheat & Sons

Best Ongoing Game

– Borderlands 3, 2K

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone, Activision

– World of Tanks, Wargaming

Best PC Game

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe

– Tell Me Why, Microsoft

Best Racing Game

– DIRT 5, Codemasters

– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Radical Relocation, Iceberg Interactive

Best Remaster

– Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision

– XIII: Remake, astragon Entertainment

Best Role-Playing Game

– Cris Tales, Modus Games

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Gamedec, Anshar Studios

Best Simulation

– Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment

– Planet Coaster Console Edition, Frontier Development

– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sports Game

– FIFA 21, Electronic Arts

– NBA 2K21, 2K

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision

Best Strategy Game

– Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment

– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe

– Iron Harvest, King Art Games

Most Original Game

– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

– Operation: Tango, Clever Plays

– Voidtrain, Hypetrain Digital

Best Announcement

– Sarà la giuria a scegliere il vincitore in base agli annunci.

Best Lineup

– Sarà la giuria a scegliere il vincitore da tutti i partner che parteciperanno all’evento.

Best of gamescom

– Sarà la giuria a scegliere il vincitore assoluto tra tutti i vincitori del Gamescom.

Best Presentation / Trailer

– Sarà la giuria a scegliere il vincitore in base ai traler mostrati.

Best Show

– Saranno gli spettatori a scegliere il vincitore (clicca qui).

Best Streamer

– Saranno gli spettatori a scegliere il vincitore (clicca qui).

gamescom “Most Wanted”

– Saranno gli spettatori a scegliere il vincitore (clicca qui).

HEART OF GAMING Award

– Sarà la giuria a scegliere il vincitore.