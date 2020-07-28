Anche per la giornata di oggi, il Play Store di Google propone numerose applicazioni ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Se questa mattina abbiamo proposto la lista delle app e dei giochi che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente per la giornata di oggi, adesso proponiamo la lista delle app in sconto per un periodo di tempo limitato. Prima, però, ringraziamo i ragazzi di Android Police per le segnalazioni.
App
- Network Manager – Network Tools & Utilities (Pro)
- Plant Identifier
- Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline
- Learn C++ Programming – PRO
- Before After Cam Pro
- Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS)
- Learn R Programming – PRO
- Belly Fix – 12 days PRO
- Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki
- Radio online – Tequila Radio Player PRO
- Cryptomator
- Learn Spanish from scratch full
- Notes
- Ottoman Empire History Plus
- Compass Live Wallpaper
- SkyLine Icon Pack : LineX Blue Edition
- BeeLine Icon Pack
- Flat Circle – Icon Pack
- iPear 14 – Icon Pack
- iPlum Black – Icon Pack
- iPlum Black – Round Icon Pack
- OneUI 2 Black – Icon Pack
- OneUI 2 White – Icon Pack
Giochi
- Ashworld
- ForzaTune Pro
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
- The Moment : the Temple of Time
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
- Games Logo Quiz Pro
- Mars Power Industries
- Mini-Games Pro
- Planet Genesis 2 – 3D solar system sandbox
- Space Battle
- ½ Halfway
- Braveland Wizard
- Bronze Age
- ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
- Cooking Trip
- DISTRAINT 2
- Hot Guns
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
- Marble Age
- Muscle Princess
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Predynastic Egypt
- Royal Roads