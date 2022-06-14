Serie tv cancellate: rivoluzione delle piattaforme, a Giugno scomparsi infiniti titoli

A giugno, con l’arrivo dell’estate, le piattaforme come Netflix hanno deciso di cambiare aria. Ciò vale a dire che molti dei titoli che precedentemente si trovavano sulle liste, ora non ci sono più. Vi avvisiamo, l’elenco aggiornato delle serie tv cancellate vi spaventerà.

Serie tv cancellate: tutti i titoli rimossi dallo streaming

CW: 4400, Batwoman, Charmed, The Legacies, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico

Sky / NOW: American Rust, Animal Kingdom (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Black Monday, Bull, The Lost Symbol, His Dark Materials (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Magnum P.I., Ordinary Joe, This is Us (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Work in Progress

Netflix: Another Life, Archive 81, The Baby-Sitters Club, Better Call Saul (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Bonding, Cooking with Paris, The Crown (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Derry Girls (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), For Life, Gentefied, Good Girls, Good Sam, Grace and Frankie (la settima stagione sarà l’ultima), Julie and the Phantoms, Locke & Key (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Manifest (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), Non ho mai (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), New Amsterdam (la quinta stagione sarà l’ultima), Pretty Smart, Dion, Riverdale, Space Force, Stranger Things (la quinta stagione sarà l’ultima), Vikings Valhalla (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima)

Disney+: Atlanta (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), Better Things, The Big Leap, Black-ish, Dollface, Dynasty, Love, Victor (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Marvel M.O.D.O.K., Our Kind of People, Ozark (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), Peaky Blinders (a sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Snowfall (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), The Walking Dead (l’undicesima stagione sarà l’ultima)

CBS: B Positive, How We Roll, Queens, United States of Al

ABC: Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler

NBC: The Endgame, Kenan

AMC: Happy Valley (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Killing Eve (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima)

HBO: High Maintenance

MTV: The Hills: New Beginnigs

Prime Video: I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kevin can F**k Himself (la seconda stagione sarà l’ultima), La fantastica signora Maisel (la quinta stagione sarà l’ultima), Star Tre: Picard (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima)

Peacock: Bayside School

Apple+: Servant