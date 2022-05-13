Uno dei maggiori pericoli con cui ogni utente dotato di uno Smartphone deve tirare i conti ogni giorno e senza alcun dubbio quello costituito dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullman web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibile ogni giorno, l’obiettivo e ovviamente impadronirsi di dati importanti contenuti in memoria.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime, le quali una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare e inviare a loro creatore tutta la refurtiva, la quale verrà analizzata poi in un secondo momento.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di pericolo , il miglior atteggiamento da assumere è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente dal play store, i controlli di Google abbattono fortemente il rischio.

App da non installare per nessun motivo