Uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni giorno sferza la community del web è senza alcun dubbio costituito dai malwares, i piccoli software infatti, cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obbiettivo è ovviamente quello di sottrarre il maggior numero di dati possibile per sfruttarli a proprio vantaggio.

Generalmente le applicazioni malware per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori degli apk spacciati come legittimi, i quali una volta eseguiti però, assumono il controllo dello smartphone, instaurano infatti delle connessioni remote presso dei server gestiti dal loro creatore, ove invieranno poi in tempo reale tutta la refurtiva: messaggi, chat, passwords, file ecc.

Onde evitare di incappare in questo tipo di minacce, il consiglio migliore è quello di evitare di scaricare eseguibili da fonti non certificate, attenetevi al Play Store.

App malwares da non scaricare assolutamente