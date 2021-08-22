Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primissima importanza Esse sono infatti le indiscusse protagoniste che consentono i nostri piccoli device di compiere le azioni a cui tutti siamo abituati, dalle più semplici come guardare una serie TV o postare una foto sui social a quelle più complesse come inviare un pagamento.

Tutto ciò ha reso le applicazioni i software attualmente più diffusi in tutto il pianeta questo incredibile scenario però nasconde un lato oscuro infatti spesso le applicazioni vengono sfruttate da hackers o malintenzionati come vettori per inoculare all’interno degli smartphone dei malware su ruba dati.

Spesso capita di incappare in questa tipologia di applicazioni quando si scaricano eseguibili o installabili da fonti non certificate Ecco perché la prevenzione migliore quella di attenersi agli stores ufficiali ove periodicamente vengono effettuati controlli.

App da disinstallare immediatamente