Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primissima importanza Esse sono infatti le indiscusse protagoniste che consentono i nostri piccoli device di compiere le azioni a cui tutti siamo abituati, dalle più semplici come guardare una serie TV o postare una foto sui social a quelle più complesse come inviare un pagamento.
Tutto ciò ha reso le applicazioni i software attualmente più diffusi in tutto il pianeta questo incredibile scenario però nasconde un lato oscuro infatti spesso le applicazioni vengono sfruttate da hackers o malintenzionati come vettori per inoculare all’interno degli smartphone dei malware su ruba dati.
Spesso capita di incappare in questa tipologia di applicazioni quando si scaricano eseguibili o installabili da fonti non certificate Ecco perché la prevenzione migliore quella di attenersi agli stores ufficiali ove periodicamente vengono effettuati controlli.
App da disinstallare immediatamente
- art.photo.editor.best.hot
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
- com.appodeal.test
- com.beauty.mirror.lite
- com.bedtimehelper.android
- com.bkkmaster.android
- com.calculator.game
- com.card.life
- com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
- com.code.identifier.android
- com.code.recognizer.android
- com.color.spy.game
- com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
- com.cute.love.test.android
- com.daily.wonderfull.moment
- com.dailycostmaster.android
- com.dangerous.writing.note
- com.data.securite.data
- com.days.daysmatter365.android
- com.days.remind.calendar
- com.detector.noise.tool
- com.dodge.emoji.game
- com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
- com.drink.water.remind.you
- com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
- com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
- com.fakecaller.android
- com.fake.caller.plus
- com.false.location
- com.fancy.lovetest.android
- com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
- com.filemanagerkilopro.android
- com.filemanagerupro.android
- com.filemanageryo.android
- com.filemanagerzeropro.android
- com.find.difference.detective.little
- com.find.you.lover.test
- com.frame.easy.phone
- com.frank.video.call.lite
- com.free.code.scanner.nmd
- com.free.lucky.prediction.test
- com.funny.lie.truth.detector
- com.funny.word.game.english
- com.game.color.hunter
- com.ice.survival.berg
- com.idays.dayscounter.android
- com.important.days.matter
- com.instanomo.android
- com.isleep.cycleclock.android
- com.led.color.light.rolling
- com.lite.fake.gps.location
- com.lovetest.plus.android
- com.love.yourself.women
- com.lucky.charm.text
- com.lucky.destiny.teller
- com.magnifying.glass.tool
- com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
- com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
- com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
- com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
- com.my.big.days.counter
- com.my.constellation.love.work
- com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
- com.nanny.tool.data
- com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
- com.nomophotoeditor.android
- com.non.stop.writing
- com.phone.lite.frame
- com.phone.mirror.pro
- com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
- com.prank.call.fake.ring
- com.phonecallmaker.android
- com.pro.test.noise
- com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
- com.scan.code.tool
- com.simple.days.counter
- com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
- com.sleep.in.rain
- com.sleepassistantool.android
- com.sleeptimer.android
- com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
- com.test.find.your.love
- com.test.fortune.tester
- com.test.lover.match
- com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
- com.wmmaster.android
- com.word.fun.level.english
- good.lucky.is.coming.hh
- mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
- newest.android.fake.location.changer
- nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
- nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
- nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
- nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
- nmd.android.clam.white.noise
- nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
- nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
- nmd.android.location.faker.master
- nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
- nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
- nmd.android.test.what.suitable
- photo.editor.pro.magic
- pic.art.photo.studio.picture
- relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
- super.lucky.magican.newest
- test.you.romantic.quize
- well.sleep.guard.relax
- your.best.lucky.master.test.new
- com.ssdk.test
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
- com.personal.fortune.text
- com.daily.best.suit.you
- com.false.call.trick