Nel mondo Android un ruolo di primaria importanza lo recitano senza alcun dubbio le applicazioni, queste ultime sono infatti indispensabili ai nostri smartphone per permetterci di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al postare una fotografia su un social network.

Le app dunque sono dei piccoli software che per loro stessa natura sono altamente specializzati, dal momento che nascono appunto per un compito preciso e sono scritte con i linguaggi di programmazione comuni al pari dei software PC, proprio però per questo dettaglio, le app possono a loro volta nascondere al loro interno degli script malevoli, che le elevano a tutti gli effetti a malware.

I malware per smartphone ovviamente puntano a rubare tutti i dati presenti in esso, dalle fotografie fino alle passwords e ai codici bancari, con una conseguente compromissione della privacy.

Le app da disinstallare immediatamente