Gli smartphone al giorno d’oggi ci consentono di svolgere una miriade di attività, da quelle più banali come guardare una serie TV a quelle più complesse come gestire un conto in banca, tutto ciò è merito indubbiamente dei device che vantano una potenza davvero elevata, ma anche e forse soprattutto delle applicazioni.

Le app effettivamente, sono le piattaforme software che consentono ai nostri piccoli device di compiere meraviglie, esse sono infatti dei programmi altamente specializzati che vengono scritti appositamente dai vari sviluppatori ma che, come tali, alle volte possono nascondere degli script malevoli.

Google all’interno del suo store ovviamente conduce dei controlli periodici, alle volte capita però che alcune app malevole riescano a sfuggirvici finendo in poche ore su migliaia di smartphone.

App malware da eliminare

Se avete una delle seguenti app installata nel vostro dispositivo, disinstallate tutto immediatamente e magari effettuate un reset del dispositivo.