Il mondo Android è senza dubbio uno dei più variegati ecosistemi che la telefonia ha da offrire, tutto ciò è senza dubbio merito oltre che degli smartphone, anche delle app installabili sul sistema operativo legato al piccolo robottino verde.

Le app sono dei piccoli software molto specializzati che consentono agli smartphone di compiere tutte quelle attività a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto in banca.

Esse sono scaricabili dai vari store come il Play Store, all’interno del quale Google conduce controlli periodici per smascherare quelle app che all’interno però contengono degli script malevoli, infatti le app, in quanto software a tutti gli effetti, possono nascondere dei malware, che alle volte, riescono a sfuggire per poche ore a questi controlli finendo su migliaia di smartphone.

App malware

Se avete una delle app presenti nell’elenco, disinstallate tutto e magari fate un hard reset del dispositivo.