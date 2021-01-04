Il servizio di abbonamento in stile Netflix di Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, è ora disponibile ed è un enorme successo per l’azienda. Per 10 euro al mese, gli abbonati possono accedere a centinaia di giochi su Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S, tutti scaricati localmente per ridurre al minimo la latenza e fornire la stessa esperienza che avresti se li acquistassi. Per altri 5 euro, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include anche l’accesso ai giochi per PC e Xbox Live Gold, così puoi giocare online.

Tutti i giochi disponibili tramite Xbox Game Pass

Tutti i giochi Xbox originali vengono rilasciati tramite Xbox Game Pass il giorno del lancio, e sul servizio sono disponibili anche un sacco di titoli di terze parti.

Console Xbox

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Una via d’uscita

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Alan Wake

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien: isolamento

Alvastia Chronicles

Inno

Ark: Survival Evolved

Esercito di due

Assetto Corsa

Astroneer

Banjo Kazooie: dadi e bulloni

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman: Arkham Knight

Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 1

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Beholder Complete Edition

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Deserto nero

Nero

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Portale del costruttore di ponti

Brütal Legend

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Figli di Morta

Città: skyline

ClusterTruck

Code Vein

Controllo

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 19

CrossCode

crisi

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

l’inferno di Dante

Darksiders Genesis

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

de Blob

Dead by Daylight

Cellule morte

Spazio morto

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Morte al quadrato

Deep Rock Galactic

Liberaci la luna

Discensori

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (e tutti i contenuti precedenti)

Sporcizia 4

Disonorato 2

Disneyland Adventures

Non morire di fame

Doom Eternal

Double Dragon Neon

Double Kick Heroes

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age Inquisition

Dragon Quest XI S

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

NHL 18

NHL 19

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

EA Sports UFC

EA Sports UFC 2

EA Sports UFC 3

Eastshade

Entra nel Gungeon

F1 2019

Fable Anniversary

Favola 2

Favola 3

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fe

Frenesia alimentare

Frenesia alimentare 2

Fight Night Champion

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Cinque notti da Freddy

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3

Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series

Per il re

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Menti fratturate

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy

Gato Roboto

Marce 5

Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition

Ingranaggi di guerra

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Tattiche di Gears

Simulatore di capra

Golf con i tuoi amici

Gonner2

GreedFall

Grim Fandango Remastered

A terra

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

porto

Arma pesante

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ciao vicino

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hotshot Racing

Umano cadde piatto

HyperDot

Fuorilegge ipnospaziale

Ikenfell

Indivisibile

Si nasconde sotto

Jetpac ha fatto rifornimento

Viaggio nel pianeta selvaggio

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

Katana Zero

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts 3

Cavalieri e biciclette

Kona

Levelhead

Montagne solitarie: in discesa

Madden 25

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito

Effetto di massa

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Medaglia d’Onore: Airborne

La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Bordo dello specchio

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Hunter: World

Santuario dei mostri

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Morkredd

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

Trasferirsi

Il mio amico Pedro

Il mio tempo a Portia

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed ​​Rivals

Need for Speed

Need for Speed ​​Heat

Need for Speed ​​Payback

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale

NHL 20

NHL 94 Rewind

Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition

Chiamata notturna

Notte nel bosco

Ninja Gaiden 2

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Osservazione

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Troppo cotto! 2

Oxenfree

Pandemia: il gioco da tavolo

Giorno di paga 2

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phogs!

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Plants vs.Zombies

Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs.Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Quantum Break

Rabbia 2

Replay raro

ReCore

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7

River City Girls

Rocket Arena

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse: figlio di Roma

ScourgeBringer

ScreamRide

Mare di solitudine

Sea of ​​Theaves

Sale marino

Vicino segreto

Shadow Warrior 2

Ombre dei dannati

Pattino 3

Uccidi la guglia

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SoulCalibur VI

Spiritfarer

SSX

Star Renegades

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Stato di decadimento

Stato di degrado 2

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Supraland

Sopravvivere a Marte

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3

Terraria

Effetto Tetris Connected

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Edizione speciale

The Elder Scrolls Online

I giardini tra

Il Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

Il Messaggero

I mondi esterni

The Sims 4

The Surge 2

Il tourista

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Completato

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Stagione completa

The Walking Dead: Stagione 1

The Walking Dead: Stagione 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Caduta dei Titani

Titanfall 2

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato

Servizio di consegna totalmente affidabile

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Trian Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

UnderMine

Svela

Unravel 2

Eroi indisciplinati

Fino alla fine

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata 2: Trouble in Paradise

Bastardi del Vuoto

Wargroove

Warhammer: Verminetide 2

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Deserto 3

Wasteland Remastered

Siamo felici pochi

West of Dead

Ciò che resta di Edith Finch

Magazzino di Wilmot

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World War Z

Vermi: WMD

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Sì, Vostra Grazia

Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zuma

La vendetta di Zuma!

PC

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition

Alan Wake

Alien: isolamento

Alvastia Chronicles

Tra di noi

Ape Out

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astrologo

Astroneer

Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

Battletech

Battletoads

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Portale del costruttore di ponti

Broforce

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Carto

Celeste

Figli di Morta

Città: skyline

ClusterTruck

Comanche

Company of Heroes 2

Crackdown 3

CrossCode

Crossing Souls

Crusader Kings 3

Darksiders Genesis

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead by Daylight

Cellule morte

Azzardo della morte

Deep Rock Galactic

Liberaci la luna

Discensori

Disgaea 4

Disonorato 2

Disneyland Adventures

Non morire di fame

Doom Eternal

Double Kick Heroes

Downwell

Dragon Quest XI S

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

Eastshade

Leggenda infinita

Spazio infinito 2

Entra nel Gungeon

Europa Universalis IV

PC F1 2019

Fallout 76

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy XV

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Cinque notti da Freddy

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3

Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series

Football Manager 2020

Per il re

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Frostpunk

FTL: più veloce della luce

Full Throttle Remastered

Gato Roboto

Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Tattiche di Gears

Simulatore di capra

Golf con i tuoi amici

Gonner2

GreedFall

Grim Fandango

Gris

A terra

Guacamelee! 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo Wars

Halo Wars 2

porto

Cuori di ferro IV

Heave Ho

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ciao vicino

Cavaliere Vuoto

Hotline Miami

Umano cadde piatto

HyperDot

Fuorilegge ipnospaziale

Ikenfell

Indivisibile

Si nasconde sotto

Katana Zero

Kathy Rain

Istinto omicida

Cavaliere e biciclette

Levelhead

Montagne solitarie: in discesa

Machinarium

Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Microsoft Flight Simulator

La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra

Minecraft Dungeons

Mistover

Mododora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Santuario dei mostri

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Morkredd

Madre Russia sanguina

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

Trasferirsi

Il mio amico Pedro

Il mio tempo a Portia

Neon Abyss

Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale

Chiamata notturna

Notte nel bosco

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Osservazione

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Out of the Park Baseball 21

Troppo cotto! 2

Oxenfree

Pandemia: il gioco da tavolo

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition

Plebby Quest: The Crusades

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rabbia 2

ReCore

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Resident Evil 7

Ascesa delle Nazioni

River City Girls

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

ScourgeBringer

Sea of ​​Thieves

Sale marino

Shadow Warrior 2

Uccidi la guglia

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

Starbound

Stato di degrado 2

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Sopravvivere a Marte

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3

Effetto Tetris Connected

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

I giardini tra

The Long Dark

Il Messaggero

I mondi esterni

The Surge 2

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse

Il tourista

Tamburino

Tormento: Maree di Numenara

Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

UnderMine

Eroi indisciplinati

Fino alla fine

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Bastardi del Vuoto

Wargroove

Wasteland 2

Deserto 3

Wasteland Remastered

Siamo felici pochi

West of Dead

Magazzino di Wilmot

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World of Horror

World War Z

Worms WMD

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Sì, Vostra Grazia

Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

