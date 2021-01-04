blank

Il servizio di abbonamento in stile Netflix di Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, è ora disponibile ed è un enorme successo per l’azienda. Per 10 euro al mese, gli abbonati possono accedere a centinaia di giochi su Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S, tutti scaricati localmente per ridurre al minimo la latenza e fornire la stessa esperienza che avresti se li acquistassi. Per altri 5 euro, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include anche l’accesso ai giochi per PC e Xbox Live Gold, così puoi giocare online.

Tutti i giochi disponibili tramite Xbox Game Pass

Tutti i giochi Xbox originali vengono rilasciati tramite Xbox Game Pass il giorno del lancio, e sul servizio sono disponibili anche un sacco di titoli di terze parti.

Console Xbox

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Una via d’uscita
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Alan Wake
  • Alice: Madness Returns
  • Alien: isolamento
  • Alvastia Chronicles
  • Inno
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Esercito di due
  • Assetto Corsa
  • Astroneer
  • Banjo Kazooie: dadi e bulloni
  • Banjo-Kazooie
  • Banjo-Tooie
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna
  • Battlefield 1943
  • Battlefield 3
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield: Bad Company
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Battlefield V
  • Battletoads
  • Beholder Complete Edition
  • Bejeweled 2
  • Bejeweled 3
  • Deserto nero
  • Nero
  • Blair Witch
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Portale del costruttore di ponti
  • Brütal Legend
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Carto
  • Celeste
  • Figli di Morta
  • Città: skyline
  • ClusterTruck
  • Code Vein
  • Controllo
  • Costume Quest 2
  • Crackdown 3
  • Cricket 19
  • CrossCode
  • crisi
  • Crysis 2
  • Crysis 3
  • l’inferno di Dante
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • DayZ
  • de Blob
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Cellule morte
  • Spazio morto
  • Dead Space 2
  • Dead Space 3
  • Dead Space Ignition
  • Morte al quadrato
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Liberaci la luna
  • Discensori
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (e tutti i contenuti precedenti)
  • Sporcizia 4
  • Disonorato 2
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Non morire di fame
  • Doom Eternal
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Dragon Age: Origins
  • Dragon Age II
  • Dragon Age Inquisition
  • Dragon Quest XI S
  • Drake Hollow
  • Dungeon of the Endless
  • FIFA 15
  • FIFA 16
  • FIFA 17
  • FIFA 18
  • FIFA 19
  • FIFA 20
  • NHL 18
  • NHL 19
  • Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
  • EA Sports UFC
  • EA Sports UFC 2
  • EA Sports UFC 3
  • Eastshade
  • Entra nel Gungeon
  • F1 2019
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Favola 2
  • Favola 3
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Fe
  • Frenesia alimentare
  • Frenesia alimentare 2
  • Fight Night Champion
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Cinque notti da Freddy
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  • Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3
  • Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
  • Per il re
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Menti fratturate
  • Frostpunk
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Fuzion Frenzy
  • Gato Roboto
  • Marce 5
  • Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
  • Ingranaggi di guerra
  • Gears of War 2
  • Gears of War 3
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears Judgment
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  • Tattiche di Gears
  • Simulatore di capra
  • Golf con i tuoi amici
  • Gonner2
  • GreedFall
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • A terra
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • porto
  • Arma pesante
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Ciao vicino
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Hotshot Racing
  • Umano cadde piatto
  • HyperDot
  • Fuorilegge ipnospaziale
  • Ikenfell
  • Indivisibile
  • Si nasconde sotto
  • Jetpac ha fatto rifornimento
  • Viaggio nel pianeta selvaggio
  • Joy Ride Turbo
  • Kameo
  • Katana Zero
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Cavalieri e biciclette
  • Kona
  • Levelhead
  • Montagne solitarie: in discesa
  • Madden 25
  • Madden NFL 16
  • Madden NFL 17
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Madden NFL 19
  • Madden NFL 20
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito
  • Effetto di massa
  • Mass Effect 2
  • Mass Effect 3
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  • Medaglia d’Onore: Airborne
  • La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Bordo dello specchio
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Santuario dei mostri
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • Morkredd
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Trasferirsi
  • Il mio amico Pedro
  • Il mio tempo a Portia
  • NBA Live 18
  • NBA Live 19
  • Need for Speed ​​Rivals
  • Need for Speed
  • Need for Speed ​​Heat
  • Need for Speed ​​Payback
  • Neon Abyss
  • Neoverse
  • Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale
  • NHL 20
  • NHL 94 Rewind
  • Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition
  • Chiamata notturna
  • Notte nel bosco
  • Ninja Gaiden 2
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Osservazione
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Outer Wilds
  • Troppo cotto! 2
  • Oxenfree
  • Pandemia: il gioco da tavolo
  • Giorno di paga 2
  • Peggle
  • Peggle 2
  • Perfect Dark
  • Perfect Dark Zero
  • Phogs!
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Plants vs.Zombies
  • Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  • Plants vs.Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Quantum Break
  • Rabbia 2
  • Replay raro
  • ReCore
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Resident Evil 7
  • River City Girls
  • Rocket Arena
  • Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
  • Ryse: figlio di Roma
  • ScourgeBringer
  • ScreamRide
  • Mare di solitudine
  • Sea of ​​Theaves
  • Sale marino
  • Vicino segreto
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Ombre dei dannati
  • Pattino 3
  • Uccidi la guglia
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SoulCalibur VI
  • Spiritfarer
  • SSX
  • Star Renegades
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Stato di decadimento
  • Stato di degrado 2
  • Stellaris
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Subnautica
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete
  • Supraland
  • Sopravvivere a Marte
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
  • Tekken 7
  • Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3
  • Terraria
  • Effetto Tetris Connected
  • The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Edizione speciale
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • I giardini tra
  • Il Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • The Long Dark
  • Il Messaggero
  • I mondi esterni
  • The Sims 4
  • The Surge 2
  • Il tourista
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Completato
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – Stagione completa
  • The Walking Dead: Stagione 1
  • The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Caduta dei Titani
  • Titanfall 2
  • Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
  • Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato
  • Servizio di consegna totalmente affidabile
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • Trailmakers
  • Trian Sim World 2020
  • Two Point Hospital
  • UnderMine
  • Svela
  • Unravel 2
  • Eroi indisciplinati
  • Fino alla fine
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Viva Piñata
  • Viva Piñata 2: Trouble in Paradise
  • Bastardi del Vuoto
  • Wargroove
  • Warhammer: Verminetide 2
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  • Deserto 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Siamo felici pochi
  • West of Dead
  • Ciò che resta di Edith Finch
  • Magazzino di Wilmot
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • World War Z
  • Vermi: WMD
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Sì, Vostra Grazia
  • Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
  • Zuma
  • La vendetta di Zuma!

 

 PC

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
  • Alan Wake
  • Alien: isolamento
  • Alvastia Chronicles
  • Tra di noi
  • Ape Out
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Astrologo
  • Astroneer
  • Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
  • Battletech
  • Battletoads
  • Blair Witch
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Portale del costruttore di ponti
  • Broforce
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Carto
  • Celeste
  • Figli di Morta
  • Città: skyline
  • ClusterTruck
  • Comanche
  • Company of Heroes 2
  • Crackdown 3
  • CrossCode
  • Crossing Souls
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Cellule morte
  • Azzardo della morte
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Liberaci la luna
  • Discensori
  • Disgaea 4
  • Disonorato 2
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Non morire di fame
  • Doom Eternal
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Downwell
  • Dragon Quest XI S
  • Drake Hollow
  • Dungeon of the Endless
  • Eastshade
  • Leggenda infinita
  • Spazio infinito 2
  • Entra nel Gungeon
  • Europa Universalis IV
  • PC F1 2019
  • Fallout 76
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Cinque notti da Freddy
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  • Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3
  • Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Per il re
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Frostpunk
  • FTL: più veloce della luce
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Gato Roboto
  • Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  • Tattiche di Gears
  • Simulatore di capra
  • Golf con i tuoi amici
  • Gonner2
  • GreedFall
  • Grim Fandango
  • Gris
  • A terra
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: Spartan Strike
  • Halo Wars
  • Halo Wars 2
  • porto
  • Cuori di ferro IV
  • Heave Ho
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Ciao vicino
  • Cavaliere Vuoto
  • Hotline Miami
  • Umano cadde piatto
  • HyperDot
  • Fuorilegge ipnospaziale
  • Ikenfell
  • Indivisibile
  • Si nasconde sotto
  • Katana Zero
  • Kathy Rain
  • Istinto omicida
  • Cavaliere e biciclette
  • Levelhead
  • Montagne solitarie: in discesa
  • Machinarium
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Mistover
  • Mododora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Santuario dei mostri
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • Morkredd
  • Madre Russia sanguina
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Trasferirsi
  • Il mio amico Pedro
  • Il mio tempo a Portia
  • Neon Abyss
  • Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Chiamata notturna
  • Notte nel bosco
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Osservazione
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Out of the Park Baseball 21
  • Troppo cotto! 2
  • Oxenfree
  • Pandemia: il gioco da tavolo
  • Phoenix Point
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Plebby Quest: The Crusades
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rabbia 2
  • ReCore
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Ascesa delle Nazioni
  • River City Girls
  • Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Sea of ​​Thieves
  • Sale marino
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Uccidi la guglia
  • Spiritfarer
  • Star Renegades
  • Starbound
  • Stato di degrado 2
  • Stellaris
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Subnautica
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Sopravvivere a Marte
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
  • Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3
  • Effetto Tetris Connected
  • The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
  • I giardini tra
  • The Long Dark
  • Il Messaggero
  • I mondi esterni
  • The Surge 2
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
  • Il tourista
  • Tamburino
  • Tormento: Maree di Numenara
  • Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • Trailmakers
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • Two Point Hospital
  • UnderMine
  • Eroi indisciplinati
  • Fino alla fine
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Bastardi del Vuoto
  • Wargroove
  • Wasteland 2
  • Deserto 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Siamo felici pochi
  • West of Dead
  • Magazzino di Wilmot
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • World of Horror
  • World War Z
  • Worms WMD
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Sì, Vostra Grazia
  • Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Streaming nel cloud

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Assetto Corsa
  • Astroneer
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna
  • Battletoads
  • Beholder Complete Edition
  • Bejeweled 2
  • Bejeweled 3
  • Deserto nero
  • Blair Witch
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Portale del costruttore di ponti
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Carto
  • Celeste
  • Figli di Morta
  • Città: skyline
  • ClusterTruck
  • Code Vein
  • Controllo
  • Crackdown 3
  • Cricket 19
  • CrossCode
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • DayZ
  • de Blob
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Cellule morte
  • Morte al quadrato
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Liberaci la luna
  • Discensori
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (e tutti i contenuti precedenti)
  • Sporcizia 4
  • Disonorato 2
  • Non morire di fame
  • Doom Eternal
  • Double Kick Heroes
  • Dragon Age Inquisition
  • Dragon Quest XI S
  • Drake Hollow
  • Dungeon of the Endless
  • Eastshade
  • Entra nel Gungeon
  • F1 2019
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Cinque notti da Freddy
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  • Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3
  • Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
  • Per il re
  • Forager
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Menti fratturate
  • Frostpunk
  • Gato Roboto
  • Marce 5
  • Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears Judgment
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  • Tattiche di Gears
  • Simulatore di capra
  • Golf con i tuoi amici
  • Gonner2
  • GreedFall
  • A terra
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • porto
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Ciao vicino
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Hotshot Racing
  • Umano cadde piatto
  • HyperDot
  • Fuorilegge ipnospaziale
  • Ikenfell
  • Indivisibile
  • Viaggio nel pianeta selvaggio
  • Katana Zero
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
  • Kona
  • Levelhead
  • Montagne solitarie: in discesa
  • Madden NFL 20
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda
  • Medaglia d’Onore: Airborne
  • La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Santuario dei mostri
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • Morkredd
  • Combattimento mortale
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Trasferirsi
  • Il mio amico Pedro
  • Il mio tempo a Portia
  • Neon Abyss
  • Neoverse
  • Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition
  • Chiamata notturna
  • Notte nel bosco
  • Ninja Gaiden 2
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Osservazione
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Troppo cotto! 2
  • Oxenfree
  • Phogs!
  • Pikuniku
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rabbia 2
  • ReCore
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Resident Evil 7
  • River City Girls
  • ScourgeBringer
  • Sea of ​​Theaves
  • Sale marino
  • Vicino segreto
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Uccidi la guglia
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Spiritfarer
  • Star Renegades
  • Stato di degrado 2
  • Stellaris
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Subnautica
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete
  • Supraland
  • Sopravvivere a Marte
  • Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3
  • Terraria
  • The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
  • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Edizione speciale
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • I giardini tra
  • Il Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • The Long Dark
  • Il Messaggero
  • I mondi esterni
  • The Sims 4
  • The Surge 2
  • Il tourista
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Completato
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – Stagione completa
  • The Walking Dead: Stagione 1
  • The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
  • Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato
  • Servizio di consegna totalmente affidabile
  • Touhou Luna Nights
  • Trailmakers
  • Trian Sim World 2020
  • Two Point Hospital
  • UnderMine
  • Unravel 2
  • Eroi indisciplinati
  • Fino alla fine
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Bastardi del Vuoto
  • Wargroove
  • Warhammer: Verminetide 2
  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  • Deserto 3
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Siamo felici pochi
  • West of Dead
  • Ciò che resta di Edith Finch
  • Magazzino di Wilmot
  • Wizard of Legend
  • World War Z
  • Vermi: WMD
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Sì, Vostra Grazia
  • Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair

 