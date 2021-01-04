Il servizio di abbonamento in stile Netflix di Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, è ora disponibile ed è un enorme successo per l’azienda. Per 10 euro al mese, gli abbonati possono accedere a centinaia di giochi su Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S, tutti scaricati localmente per ridurre al minimo la latenza e fornire la stessa esperienza che avresti se li acquistassi. Per altri 5 euro, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include anche l’accesso ai giochi per PC e Xbox Live Gold, così puoi giocare online.
Tutti i giochi disponibili tramite Xbox Game Pass
Tutti i giochi Xbox originali vengono rilasciati tramite Xbox Game Pass il giorno del lancio, e sul servizio sono disponibili anche un sacco di titoli di terze parti.
Console Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Una via d’uscita
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Alan Wake
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: isolamento
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Inno
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Esercito di due
- Assetto Corsa
- Astroneer
- Banjo Kazooie: dadi e bulloni
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Deserto nero
- Nero
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Portale del costruttore di ponti
- Brütal Legend
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Figli di Morta
- Città: skyline
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Controllo
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 19
- CrossCode
- crisi
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- l’inferno di Dante
- Darksiders Genesis
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Cellule morte
- Spazio morto
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Morte al quadrato
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Liberaci la luna
- Discensori
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (e tutti i contenuti precedenti)
- Sporcizia 4
- Disonorato 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Non morire di fame
- Doom Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Quest XI S
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- FIFA 17
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 20
- NHL 18
- NHL 19
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- EA Sports UFC
- EA Sports UFC 2
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Eastshade
- Entra nel Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fable Anniversary
- Favola 2
- Favola 3
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fe
- Frenesia alimentare
- Frenesia alimentare 2
- Fight Night Champion
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Cinque notti da Freddy
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Per il re
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Menti fratturate
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gato Roboto
- Marce 5
- Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
- Ingranaggi di guerra
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Tattiche di Gears
- Simulatore di capra
- Golf con i tuoi amici
- Gonner2
- GreedFall
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- A terra
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- porto
- Arma pesante
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Ciao vicino
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- Umano cadde piatto
- HyperDot
- Fuorilegge ipnospaziale
- Ikenfell
- Indivisibile
- Si nasconde sotto
- Jetpac ha fatto rifornimento
- Viaggio nel pianeta selvaggio
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Kameo
- Katana Zero
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Cavalieri e biciclette
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Montagne solitarie: in discesa
- Madden 25
- Madden NFL 16
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 20
- Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito
- Effetto di massa
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Medaglia d’Onore: Airborne
- La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Bordo dello specchio
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Hunter: World
- Santuario dei mostri
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Trasferirsi
- Il mio amico Pedro
- Il mio tempo a Portia
- NBA Live 18
- NBA Live 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Payback
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale
- NHL 20
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition
- Chiamata notturna
- Notte nel bosco
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Osservazione
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Troppo cotto! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pandemia: il gioco da tavolo
- Giorno di paga 2
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phogs!
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs.Zombies
- Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs.Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Quantum Break
- Rabbia 2
- Replay raro
- ReCore
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7
- River City Girls
- Rocket Arena
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: figlio di Roma
- ScourgeBringer
- ScreamRide
- Mare di solitudine
- Sea of Theaves
- Sale marino
- Vicino segreto
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Ombre dei dannati
- Pattino 3
- Uccidi la guglia
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SoulCalibur VI
- Spiritfarer
- SSX
- Star Renegades
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Stato di decadimento
- Stato di degrado 2
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Supraland
- Sopravvivere a Marte
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3
- Terraria
- Effetto Tetris Connected
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Edizione speciale
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- I giardini tra
- Il Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- Il Messaggero
- I mondi esterni
- The Sims 4
- The Surge 2
- Il tourista
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Completato
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Stagione completa
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 1
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Caduta dei Titani
- Titanfall 2
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato
- Servizio di consegna totalmente affidabile
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Trian Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- Svela
- Unravel 2
- Eroi indisciplinati
- Fino alla fine
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata 2: Trouble in Paradise
- Bastardi del Vuoto
- Wargroove
- Warhammer: Verminetide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Deserto 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Siamo felici pochi
- West of Dead
- Ciò che resta di Edith Finch
- Magazzino di Wilmot
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Vermi: WMD
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Sì, Vostra Grazia
- Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma
- La vendetta di Zuma!
PC
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
- Alan Wake
- Alien: isolamento
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Tra di noi
- Ape Out
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astrologo
- Astroneer
- Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Portale del costruttore di ponti
- Broforce
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Figli di Morta
- Città: skyline
- ClusterTruck
- Comanche
- Company of Heroes 2
- Crackdown 3
- CrossCode
- Crossing Souls
- Crusader Kings 3
- Darksiders Genesis
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Cellule morte
- Azzardo della morte
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Liberaci la luna
- Discensori
- Disgaea 4
- Disonorato 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Non morire di fame
- Doom Eternal
- Double Kick Heroes
- Downwell
- Dragon Quest XI S
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Eastshade
- Leggenda infinita
- Spazio infinito 2
- Entra nel Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV
- PC F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Final Fantasy XV
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Cinque notti da Freddy
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Football Manager 2020
- Per il re
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Frostpunk
- FTL: più veloce della luce
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Tattiche di Gears
- Simulatore di capra
- Golf con i tuoi amici
- Gonner2
- GreedFall
- Grim Fandango
- Gris
- A terra
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo Wars
- Halo Wars 2
- porto
- Cuori di ferro IV
- Heave Ho
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Ciao vicino
- Cavaliere Vuoto
- Hotline Miami
- Umano cadde piatto
- HyperDot
- Fuorilegge ipnospaziale
- Ikenfell
- Indivisibile
- Si nasconde sotto
- Katana Zero
- Kathy Rain
- Istinto omicida
- Cavaliere e biciclette
- Levelhead
- Montagne solitarie: in discesa
- Machinarium
- Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mistover
- Mododora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Santuario dei mostri
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Madre Russia sanguina
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Trasferirsi
- Il mio amico Pedro
- Il mio tempo a Portia
- Neon Abyss
- Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale
- Chiamata notturna
- Notte nel bosco
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Osservazione
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Out of the Park Baseball 21
- Troppo cotto! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pandemia: il gioco da tavolo
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rabbia 2
- ReCore
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Resident Evil 7
- Ascesa delle Nazioni
- River City Girls
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Sale marino
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Uccidi la guglia
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Starbound
- Stato di degrado 2
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Sopravvivere a Marte
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3
- Effetto Tetris Connected
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- I giardini tra
- The Long Dark
- Il Messaggero
- I mondi esterni
- The Surge 2
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- Il tourista
- Tamburino
- Tormento: Maree di Numenara
- Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- Eroi indisciplinati
- Fino alla fine
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Bastardi del Vuoto
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2
- Deserto 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Siamo felici pochi
- West of Dead
- Magazzino di Wilmot
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World of Horror
- World War Z
- Worms WMD
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Sì, Vostra Grazia
- Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Streaming nel cloud
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Assetto Corsa
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Cacciatori di battaglie: Guerra notturna
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Deserto nero
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Portale del costruttore di ponti
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Figli di Morta
- Città: skyline
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Controllo
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 19
- CrossCode
- Darksiders Genesis
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Cellule morte
- Morte al quadrato
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Liberaci la luna
- Discensori
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (e tutti i contenuti precedenti)
- Sporcizia 4
- Disonorato 2
- Non morire di fame
- Doom Eternal
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Dragon Quest XI S
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Eastshade
- Entra nel Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Cinque notti da Freddy
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Fight Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Fight Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
- Per il re
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Menti fratturate
- Frostpunk
- Gato Roboto
- Marce 5
- Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Tattiche di Gears
- Simulatore di capra
- Golf con i tuoi amici
- Gonner2
- GreedFall
- A terra
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- porto
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Ciao vicino
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- Umano cadde piatto
- HyperDot
- Fuorilegge ipnospaziale
- Ikenfell
- Indivisibile
- Viaggio nel pianeta selvaggio
- Katana Zero
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Montagne solitarie: in discesa
- Madden NFL 20
- Marvel vs. Capcom: infinito
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Medaglia d’Onore: Airborne
- La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Santuario dei mostri
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Combattimento mortale
- MotoGP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Trasferirsi
- Il mio amico Pedro
- Il mio tempo a Portia
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- Nuovo Super Lucky’s Tale
- Nier Automata: Become As Gods Edition
- Chiamata notturna
- Notte nel bosco
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Osservazione
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Troppo cotto! 2
- Oxenfree
- Phogs!
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs.Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rabbia 2
- ReCore
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Theaves
- Sale marino
- Vicino segreto
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Uccidi la guglia
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stato di degrado 2
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Supraland
- Sopravvivere a Marte
- Dimmi perché: capitoli 1-3
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Edizione speciale
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- I giardini tra
- Il Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- Il Messaggero
- I mondi esterni
- The Sims 4
- The Surge 2
- Il tourista
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Completato
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Stagione completa
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 1
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Simulatore di battaglia totalmente accurato
- Servizio di consegna totalmente affidabile
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Trian Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- UnderMine
- Unravel 2
- Eroi indisciplinati
- Fino alla fine
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Bastardi del Vuoto
- Wargroove
- Warhammer: Verminetide 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Deserto 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Siamo felici pochi
- West of Dead
- Ciò che resta di Edith Finch
- Magazzino di Wilmot
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Vermi: WMD
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Sì, Vostra Grazia
- Yooka-Laylee e The Impossible Lair