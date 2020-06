View this post on Instagram

A new kind of photoshoot comes to life by way of @kara__chung of @animalcrossingfashionarchive. The creative multihyphenate has tapped her community to collaborate on a set of 20 animated men’s and women’s Valentino outfits available for use exclusively on #AnimalCrossing #あつまれどうぶつの森 #どうぶつの森 Head to our Stories to download the clothing.