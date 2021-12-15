Nel mondo Android ogni giorno gli utenti devono tirare i conti con un pericolo onnipresente e costante, stiamo parlando dei malwares, i piccoli software malevoli infatti, hanno visto un’enorme espansione negli ultimi anni, frutto della profonda integrazione degli smartphones con la vita di tutti i giorni, contesto che li ha portati a far transitare nelle loro memorie dati di grossa importanza ogni giorno.

Questi malware, per penetrare all’interno dei devices sfruttano delle particolari app chiamate dropper, che di particolare hanno solo il nome, esse infatti sembrano delle comunissime app che svolgono anche le azioni per cui sono pubblicizzate, ciò non toglie però che, non appena installate, prendano il controllo del device iniziando a copiare tutti i dati in esso contenuto, dalle fotografie fino ai codici per l’autenticazione a due fattori.

Se dunque avete una delle seguenti app rimuovetela subito o meglio ancora non installatela preventivamente.

App da non installare