Nel mondo Android un ruolo di primaria importanza lo rivestono senza ombra di dubbio le applicazioni, i piccoli software sono infatti dei programmi altamente specializzati che consentono agli smartphone di compiere i piccoli miracoli a cui siamo abituati, ovviamente parliamo di tutte le funzionalità che conosciamo, come la possibilità di guardare una serie TV o di gestire il proprio conto in banca.

Le app però, in quanto programmi scritti con appositi linguaggi di programmazione, possono alle volte non essere ciò che sembrano, nel dettaglio parliamo della possibile presenza di script malevoli che portano l’app a palesare un’azione malevola contro lo smartphone, come la copia di file e password importanti, da inviare poi agli hackers che hanno creato il software.

Alcune volte queste app maligne riescono addirittura a circolare nel Play Store, sfuggendo ai controlli di Google, la quale cerca di fare da diga per evitarne l’installazione su migliaia di devices.

App malware