Nel mondo Android un ruolo di primaria importanza lo rivestono le applicazioni, i piccoli software infatti, sono lo strumento che consente agli smartphone di compiere le azioni che noi tutti siamo abituati a vedere, da quelle più semplici come guardare una serie Tv a quelle più complesse come gestire un conto in banca.

Le app però, in quanto piccoli software scritti con linguaggi di programmazione come tutti gli altri, possono alle volte nascondere al loro interno un codice malevolo, il quale sfrutta il camuffamento per insinuarsi nel dispositivo e iniziare a compiere la propria azione negativa.

Ovviamente Google nel proprio Store provvede e a monitorare periodicamente tutte le proprie app in modo da bandire immediatamente quelle malevole, capita di rado però che alcune di esse, seppur per qualche ora, riescano a circolare e finire su migliaia di smartphone.

App dannose

Se avete una delle seguenti app, eliminate tutto immediatamente.