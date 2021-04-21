La settimana di DAZN si preannuncia veramente folta di impegni, visto che tutti i campionati ritorneranno sulle reti dell’azienda. Ci saranno infatti tantissime partite che partiranno proprio da questo mercoledì e finiranno domenica in tarda serata.
Ricordiamo a tutti che basta il solito abbonamento da 9,99 € al mese per avere tutti i contenuti in esclusiva.
DAZN: in esclusiva tantissime partite dei vari campionati, ecco date e orari
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 19: Levante – Siviglia, LaLiga Santander
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 19: Osasuna – Valencia, LaLiga Santander
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 19: Manchester City – Chelsea, Barclays FA WSL
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 20: Betis – Athletic Bilbao, LaLiga Santander
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 20:45: Juventus – Parma, Serie A TIM
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 20:45: Crotone – Sampdoria, Serie A TIM
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 21: Alaves – Villareal, LaLiga Santander
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 21: Elche – Valladolid, LaLiga Santander
- Mercoledì 21 aprile, ore 22: Cadice – Real Madrid, LaLiga Santander
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 00:00: The Strongest – Boca Juniors, Copa Libertadores
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 02: Universitario – Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 02:30: Guabirà – Independiente, Copa Libertadores
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 18:30: Roma – Atalanta, Serie A TIM
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 18:45: Ajax – Utrecht, Eredivisie
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 19: Atletico Madrid – Huesca, LaLiga Santander
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 21: Granada – Eibar, LaLiga Santander
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 21: Real Sociedad – Celta Vigo, LaLiga Santander
- Giovedì 22 aprile, ore 22: Barcellona – Getafe, LaLiga Santander
- Venerdì 23 aprile, ore 00: Fluminense – River Plate, Copa Libertadores
- Venerdì 23 aprile, ore 02:30: River Plate Asuncion – Corinthians, Copa Libertadores
- Venerdì 23 aprile, ore 21: Reims – Marsiglia, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 01:30: Sporting Kansas City – Orlando City SC, MLS
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 13: Saint Etienne – Brest, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 14: Elche – Levante, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 16: Pordenone – Pisa, Serie BKT
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 16:15: Valladolid – Cadice, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 17: Metz – Paris Saint Germain, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 18:30: Valencia – Alaves, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 20:45: Sassuolo – Sampdoria, Serie A TIM
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 21: Real Madrid – Betis, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 24 aprile, ore 21:08: Toronto FC – Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 02:08: Atlanta United – Chicago Fire, MLS
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 02:08: Philadelphia Union – Inter Miami, MLS
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 12:30: Benevento – Udinese, Serie A TIM
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 13: Nizza – Montpellier, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 13:30: Manchester United – Tottenham, Barclays FA WASL
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 14: Huesca – Getafe, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 14:30: Ajax – AZ Alkmaar, Eredivisie
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 15: Inter – Hellas Verona, Serie A TIM
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 16:15: Villareal – Barcellona, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 17:05: Angers – Monaco, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 17:30: Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspurs, Coppa di Lega inglese
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 18:30: Celta Vigo – Osasuna, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 18:30: Siviglia – Granada, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 21: Athletic Bilbao – Atletico Madrid, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 21: Lione – Lille, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Domenica 25 aprile, ore 23:55: LA Galaxy – New York Red Bulls, MLS