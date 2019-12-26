Il Natale continua sul Google Play Store, con tante applicazioni e giochi in offerta per i possessori di uno smartphone Android. Sono più di cento le applicazioni in promozione, alcune delle quali vengono rese disponibili gratuitamente, mentre ad altre è stato applicato uno sconto fino al 98% sul prezzo di listino. Bando alle ciance, ecco tutte le app ed i giochi in super-offerta… ma solo per pochissime ore! Se l’app dovesse presentare nuovamente il suo prezzo di listino, infatti, significa che la promozione è già scaduta.
App gratuite
Giochi gratuiti
- 3DCARP
- Bejazzled
- Sudoku Zen
- Fishing Odyssey
- Man-Eating Plant VIP
- Stick Shadow: War Fight
- Halloween Bounce | Dogma
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP
- Cat town (Tap RPG) – Premium
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic)
- Grow Spaceship VIP – Galaxy Battle
- Forest Clicker – 2020 new game offline
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) – Bagatur Engine
- Hero Galaxy – Space Wars Premium: Alien Defender
Icon pack e strumenti per la personalizzazione gratuiti
- Grinst KWGT
- Croc – Icon Pack
- MOCI Icon Pack
- Vinty – Icon Pack
- Ruggy – Icon Pack
- Simplo – Icon Pack
- SAVITENX Icon Pack
- KAMIJARA Icon Pack
- The Azulox Icon Pack (Dark version)
- Gold & Black Icon Pack 9010+ icons
App in offerta ad un prezzo scontato
- SSH Server
- Stravomatic
- Cryptomator
- Little Piano Pro
- Sun Locator Pro
- NFC ReTag PRO
- Pencil Sketch HD
- Mute Camera Pro
- Coloring Book+
- Auto Optimizer
- Sketch Master Pro
- Chakra Frequencies
- Moon Writer Pro Key
- Magnifier 4 reader Pro
- Rotation Control Pro
- English Word Formation
- Nova Launcher Prime
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro.
- Mobi Calculator PRO. Sale -50%!
- Moon+ Reader Pro (50% OFF)
- SkanApp Plus hands-free PDF Scanner
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support
- CLUB POWERAMP VISUALIZATION
- Site Checklist : Safety and Quality Inspections
- Audit Assistant – Site Auditing, Snagging, Inspect
- Screen Master Pro: Screenshot, Photo Markup
- 4K Camera – Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless)
- Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam)
Giochi in offerta ad un prezzo scontato
- 6 takes!
- LIMBO
- Botanicula
- Count Logica
- You are Hope
- MechaNika
- SpellKeeper
- Galaxy Trader
- Cookies vs. Claus
- QB – a cube’s tale
- Goat Simulator
- Space Marshals
- Stardew Valley
- The Eyes of Ara
- Baldur’s Gate II
- Doom & Destiny
- This War of Mine
- Sudoku Samurai HD
- To Be Or Not To Be
- Bridge Constructor
- Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+)
- Pixel Soldiers: Waterloo
- Pixel Soldiers: Bull Run
- Animal Super Squad
- My Child Lebensborn
- Funfair Ride Simulator 4
- Nomads of the Fallen Star
- RPG Knight Bewitched
- The Sagas of Fire*Wolf
- Goat Simulator GoatZ
- Pixel Soldiers: Gettysburg
- The House of Da Vinci
- Goat Simulator Payday
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege
- Let’s Break Stuff! Premium
- Pixel Soldiers: Saratoga 1777
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War
- Doom & Destiny Advanced
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- GeoExpert – World Geography
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising
- One Up – Lemonade Rush !
- Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic
- ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium
- Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full)
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Forgotten Places: Regained Castle (Full)
- Omar Sharif Bridge, top bridge card game
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6
- Takoway – A deceptively cute puzzler
- When Silence Fell – A Dark Interactive Story
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements
Icon pack e strumenti di personalizzazione in offerta ad un prezzo scontato
- Bucin Icon Pack
- Verticons Icon Pack
- Flux – Substratum Theme
- Liv Dark – Substratum Theme
- Liv White – Substratum Theme
- Flux White – Substratum Theme
- Amazing Cube Live Wallpaper Pro