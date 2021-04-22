Tra le notizie rilevanti della settimana, abbiamo indubbiamente questa. Google Play Store, il negozio online di applicazioni per smartphone, offre diverse app temporaneamente gratuite da scaricare! Mentre solitamente il numero è di circa 14 app, stavolta arriva a ben 34! Vi mostriamo la lista della settimana nel paragrafo a seguire.
Google Play Store, ecco le 34 app disponibili gratuitamente sullo store
Tra giochi, wallpaper e applicazioni, ecco le 34 app che potete provare anche subito, scaricandole dal Google Play Store.
Giochi
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game)
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror
- Fill Deluxe VIP
- Fruit Pop Saga
- Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline
- Neo Monsters
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Shadow Action RPG
- The House: Action-horror
- Underwater Knife Hit – Throw Knife Hit Target
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG
- Hero Knights (idle RPG)
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card
- Lazy Sweet Tycoon – Premium Idle Strategy Clicker
- Legend of the cartoon
Temi, pacchetti di icone e personalizzazione
- Orgi – Icon Pack
- Rugo – Icon Pack
- Stony Icon Pack
- Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄
- Glass HD – Icon Pack
- Roui – Icon Pack
- Glass Neon – Icon Pack
- Lumbre – Icon Pack
- Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack
- Plax – Icon Pack
- Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds
Applicazioni
- Vegetables Cards PRO (Learn English Faster)
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock
- Recce – Navigation & Planning
- Recover Bin: Restore Deleted Photos, Videos & PDFs
- Speed Camera Radar (PRO)
- Website Shortcut Maker – URL Shortcut Maker
Questa è la lista completa delle app sul Google Store, ci auguriamo sia di vostro gradimento. Seguiteci ancora per i prossimi aggiornamenti!