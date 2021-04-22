Android: 15 titoli gratis invece che a pagamento dal Play Store si Google

Tra le notizie rilevanti della settimana, abbiamo indubbiamente questa. Google Play Store, il negozio online di applicazioni per smartphone, offre diverse app temporaneamente gratuite da scaricare! Mentre solitamente il numero è di circa 14 app, stavolta arriva a ben 34! Vi mostriamo la lista della settimana nel paragrafo a seguire.

Google Play Store, ecco le 34 app disponibili gratuitamente sullo store

Tra giochi, wallpaper e applicazioni, ecco le 34 app che potete provare anche subito, scaricandole dal Google Play Store.

Giochi

  • Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game)
  • Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror
  • Fill Deluxe VIP
  • Fruit Pop Saga
  • Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies
  • King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline
  • Neo Monsters
  • One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
  • Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Shadow Action RPG
  • The House: Action-horror
  • Underwater Knife Hit – Throw Knife Hit Target
  • Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)
  • Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG
  • Hero Knights (idle RPG)
  • Kamikazee Dice Score Card
  • Lazy Sweet Tycoon – Premium Idle Strategy Clicker
  • Legend of the cartoon

Temi, pacchetti di icone e personalizzazione

  • Orgi – Icon Pack
  • Rugo – Icon Pack
  • Stony Icon Pack
  • Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄
  • Glass HD – Icon Pack
  • Roui – Icon Pack
  • Glass Neon – Icon Pack
  • Lumbre – Icon Pack
  • Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack
  • Plax – Icon Pack
  • Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Applicazioni

  • Vegetables Cards PRO (Learn English Faster)
  • Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock
  • Recce – Navigation & Planning
  • Recover Bin: Restore Deleted Photos, Videos & PDFs
  • Speed Camera Radar (PRO)
  • Website Shortcut Maker – URL Shortcut Maker

Questa è la lista completa delle app sul Google Store, ci auguriamo sia di vostro gradimento. Seguiteci ancora per i prossimi aggiornamenti!