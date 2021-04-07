DAZN: gli abbonati avranno un altro weekend pieno di partite di calcio

La settimana cominciata in ritardo per via delle festività pasquali conterrà anche in questo caso tantissime partite di calcio in esclusiva da parte di DAZN. Il colosso del live streaming è pronto infatti con tanti match a partire proprio da oggi in esclusiva.
Ricordiamo che per usufruirne basta avere a disposizione il solito abbonamento da 9,99 € al mese.
DAZN: le partite della settimana in esclusiva, ecco l’elenco al completo
- Mercoledì 7 aprile, ore 02:30: San Lorenzo – Santos, Copa Libertadores
- Mercoledì 7 aprile, ore 02:30: Deportivo Cali – Deportes Tolima, Copa Libertadores
- Mercoledì 7 aprile, ore 18:45: Inter – Sassuolo, Serie A TIM
- Mercoledì 7 aprile, ore 21:00: Real Sociedad – Athletic Bilbao, LaLiga Santander
- Giovedì 8 aprile, ore 00:15: Independiente del Valle – Gremio, Copa Libertadores
- Giovedì 8 aprile, ore 02:30: Defensa y Justicia – Palmeiras, Recopa Sudamericana
- Giovedì 8 aprile, ore 02:30: Libertad – Atletico Nacional, Copa Libertadores
- Venerdì 9 aprile, ore 02:30: Bolivar – Junior, Copa Libertadores
- Venerdì 9 aprile, ore 20:45: Watford – Reading, Sky Bet Championship
- Venerdì 9 aprile, ore 21:00: Reggiana – Empoli, Serie BKT
- Venerdì 9 aprile, ore 21:00: Metz – Lille, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Venerdì 9 aprile, ore 21:00: Huesca – Elche, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 14:00: Ascoli – Monza, Serie BKT
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 14:00: Cremonese – Pordenone, Serie BKT
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 14:00: Virtus Entella – Salernitana, Serie BKT
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 14:00: Lecce – Spal, Serie BKT
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 14:00: Getafe – Cadice, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 14:00: Brescia – Pescara, Serie BKT
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 16:00: Frosinone – Cittadella, Serie BKT
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 16:15: Athletic Bilbao – Alavès, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 17:00: Strasburgo – Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 18:30: Eibar – Levante, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 20:45: Udinese – Torino, Serie A TIM
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 21:00: Real Madrid – Barcellona, LaLiga Santander
- Sabato 10 aprile, ore 21:00: Montpellier – Olympique Marsiglia, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 12:30: Inter – Cagliari, Serie A TIM
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 13:00: Rennes – Nantes, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 14:00: Villareal – Osasuna, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 15:00: Hellas Verona – Lazio, Serie A TIM
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 15:00: Reggina – LR Vicenza, Serie BKT
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 16:15: Valencia – Real Sociedad, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 16:45: RKC Waalwijk – Ajax, Eredivisie
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 17:05: Monaco – Digione, Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 18:30: Valladolid – Granada, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 19:00: Venezia – Cosenza, Serie BKT
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 21:00: Betis – Atletico Madrid, LaLiga Santander
- Domenica 11 aprile, ore 21:00: Olympique Lione – Angers, Ligue 1 Uber Eats