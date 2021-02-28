Gli utenti di Google Play Store dovrebbero prestare molta attenzione alle possibili App pericolose che possono scaricare su proprio smartphone. Malgrado i tantissimi controlli che Google effettua sui prodotti messi a disposizione nel proprio store può capitare, e infatti capita, che qualche applicazione malevola sfugga alle maglie di sicurezza. Quello che queste applicazioni fanno è istallare Spyware e Malware sul telefono al fine di poter controllare le attività degli ignari utenti.
App pericolose: l’elenco aggiornato delle applicazioni malevole
Scopriamo dunque insieme la lista aggiornata delle App pericolose presenti sul Play Store di Google.
- BeautyPlus – Easy Photo Editor & Selfie Camera.
- Beauty Cam.
- Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera.
- Beauty Camera – Beauty Camera & Photo Editor.
- Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Makeup Photo.
- Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera & Photo Editor.
- YuoCam Perefect – Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor.
- Sweet Snap – Beauty Selfie Camera & Face Editor.
- Sweet Snap – Beauty Selfie Camera & Face Filter.
- Sweet Snap – Sweet Camera & Beauty Cam Snap.
- Beauty Camera – Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor.
- B612 – Beauty & Filter Camera.
- Face Makeup camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor.
- Sweet Selfie – Selfie Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor.
- YouCam Perfect – Best Photo Editor & Selfie Camera.
- Beauty Camera Make Up Face Selfie Photo Editor.
- Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera.
- Z Beauty Camera.
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera.
- Candy Camera – Selfie, Beauty Camera & Photo Editor.
- Makeup Camera – Selfie Beauty Filter Photo Editor.
- Beauty Selfie Plus – Sweet Camera Wonder HD Camera.
- Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera Wonder & AR Stickers.
- Pretty Makeup, Beauty Photo Editor & Selfie Camera.
- Beauty Camera.
- Bestie – Camer36 Beauty Cam.
- Photo Editor – Beauty Camera.
- Beauty Makeup, Selfie Camera Effect & Photo Editor.
- Selfie Cam – Bestie Makeup Beauty Camera & Filters.