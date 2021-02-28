Gli utenti di Google Play Store dovrebbero prestare molta attenzione alle possibili App pericolose che possono scaricare su proprio smartphone. Malgrado i tantissimi controlli che Google effettua sui prodotti messi a disposizione nel proprio store può capitare, e infatti capita, che qualche applicazione malevola sfugga alle maglie di sicurezza. Quello che queste applicazioni fanno è istallare Spyware e Malware sul telefono al fine di poter controllare le attività degli ignari utenti.

App pericolose: l’elenco aggiornato delle applicazioni malevole

 

Scopriamo dunque insieme la lista aggiornata delle App pericolose presenti sul Play Store di Google.

 

  • BeautyPlus – Easy Photo Editor & Selfie Camera.
  • Beauty Cam.
  • Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera.
  • Beauty Camera – Beauty Camera & Photo Editor.
  • Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Makeup Photo.
  • Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera & Photo Editor.
  • YuoCam Perefect – Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor.
  • Sweet Snap – Beauty Selfie Camera & Face Editor.
  • Sweet Snap – Beauty Selfie Camera & Face Filter.
  • Sweet Snap – Sweet Camera & Beauty Cam Snap.
  • Beauty Camera – Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor.
  • B612 – Beauty & Filter Camera.
  • Face Makeup camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor.
  • Sweet Selfie – Selfie Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor.
  • YouCam Perfect – Best Photo Editor & Selfie Camera.
  • Beauty Camera Make Up Face Selfie Photo Editor.
  • Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera.
  • Z Beauty Camera.
  • HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera.
  • Candy Camera – Selfie, Beauty Camera & Photo Editor.
  • Makeup Camera – Selfie Beauty Filter Photo Editor.
  • Beauty Selfie Plus – Sweet Camera Wonder HD Camera.
  • Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera Wonder & AR Stickers.
  • Pretty Makeup, Beauty Photo Editor & Selfie Camera.
  • Beauty Camera.
  • Bestie – Camer36 Beauty Cam.
  • Photo Editor – Beauty Camera.
  • Beauty Makeup, Selfie Camera Effect & Photo Editor.
  • Selfie Cam – Bestie Makeup Beauty Camera & Filters.