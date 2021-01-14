blank

Il mondo Android è senza dubbio un fantastico universo costellato di applicazioni varie e per tutti i gusti, questi piccoli software rivendicano una primaria importanza dal momento che consentono ai nostri device tascabili di compiere le piccole meraviglie digitali che vediamo ogni giorno, non a caso ne esistono ad-hoc per ogni operazione richiesta.

Ma non è tutto oro ciò che luccica, infatti alle volte, nonostante i controlli periodici effettuati dalle varie aziende proprietarie degli Store, alcune applicazioni contenenti codici malevoli, riescono a finire online e quindi poi sui migliaia di device, portando con se malware che nel tempo rubano tutti i dati importanti agli utenti.

Nel caso abbiate una delle app presenti nel listone in basso, vi consigliamo vivamente di disinstallare tutto, cambiare le password principali e magari effettuare un hard reset del dispositivo, in modo da annullare ogni script malevolo avviato.

Le app malevole

  • art.photo.editor.best.hot
  • bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
  • com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
  • com.appodeal.test
  • com.beauty.mirror.lite
  • com.bedtimehelper.android
  • com.bkkmaster.android
  • com.calculator.game
  • com.card.life
  • com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
  • com.code.identifier.android
  • com.code.recognizer.android
  • com.color.spy.game
  • com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
  • com.cute.love.test.android
  • com.daily.wonderfull.moment
  • com.dailycostmaster.android
  • com.dangerous.writing.note
  • com.data.securite.data
  • com.days.daysmatter365.android
  • com.days.remind.calendar
  • com.detector.noise.tool
  • com.dodge.emoji.game
  • com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
  • com.drink.water.remind.you
  • com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
  • com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
  • com.fakecaller.android
  • com.fake.caller.plus
  • com.false.location
  • com.fancy.lovetest.android
  • com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
  • com.filemanagerkilopro.android
  • com.filemanagerupro.android
  • com.filemanageryo.android
  • com.filemanagerzeropro.android
  • com.find.difference.detective.little
  • com.find.you.lover.test
  • com.frame.easy.phone
  • com.frank.video.call.lite
  • com.free.code.scanner.nmd
  • com.free.lucky.prediction.test
  • com.funny.lie.truth.detector
  • com.funny.word.game.english
  • com.game.color.hunter
  • com.ice.survival.berg
  • com.idays.dayscounter.android
  • com.important.days.matter
  • com.instanomo.android
  • com.isleep.cycleclock.android
  • com.led.color.light.rolling
  • com.lite.fake.gps.location
  • com.lovetest.plus.android
  • com.love.yourself.women
  • com.lucky.charm.text
  • com.lucky.destiny.teller
  • com.magnifying.glass.tool
  • com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
  • com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
  • com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
  • com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
  • com.my.big.days.counter
  • com.my.constellation.love.work
  • com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
  • com.nanny.tool.data
  • com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
  • com.nomophotoeditor.android
  • com.non.stop.writing
  • com.phone.lite.frame
  • com.phone.mirror.pro
  • com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
  • com.prank.call.fake.ring
  • com.phonecallmaker.android
  • com.pro.test.noise
  • com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
  • com.scan.code.tool
  • com.simple.days.counter
  • com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
  • com.sleep.in.rain
  • com.sleepassistantool.android
  • com.sleeptimer.android
  • com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
  • com.test.find.your.love
  • com.test.fortune.tester
  • com.test.lover.match
  • com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
  • com.wmmaster.android
  • com.word.fun.level.english
  • good.lucky.is.coming.hh
  • mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
  • newest.android.fake.location.changer
  • nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
  • nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
  • nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
  • nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
  • nmd.android.clam.white.noise
  • nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
  • nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
  • nmd.android.location.faker.master
  • nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
  • nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
  • nmd.android.test.what.suitable
  • photo.editor.pro.magic
  • pic.art.photo.studio.picture
  • relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
  • super.lucky.magican.newest
  • test.you.romantic.quize
  • well.sleep.guard.relax
  • your.best.lucky.master.test.new
  • com.ssdk.test
  • bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
  • com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
  • com.personal.fortune.text
  • com.daily.best.suit.you
  • com.false.call.trick