Anche per la giornata di oggi, gli utenti Android potranno beneficiare di numerose offerte ed acquistare le app ed i giochi elencati in questo articolo ad un prezzo scontato. Le applicazioni possono essere acquistate ad un prezzo scontato fino al 90%. Si tratta, dunque, di una grande occasione da non perdere per poter scaricare qualche app premium ad un prezzo ridotto. Prima di procedere, ricordiamo che questa mattina abbiamo segnalato anche le app che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. Consigliamo, dunque, la lettura del nostro articolo dedicato.

App

Giochi

Icone e personalizzazione