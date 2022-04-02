Netflix: è arrivato il momento di dire definitivamente addio a queste serie tv

Nel mese dello scherzo (nonché Aprile) tutto può succedere. Così come sono arrivati moltissimi nuovi titoli, la piattaforma Netflix ha il potere di cancellarne tanti altri. Tra i nuovi arrivi vediamo “Essi vivono”, “The strangers”, “Rambo 2”, “L’alba dei morti viventi”, “Shrek”, “Shrek 2”, “Concrete Cowboy”, “Just say Yes”, “Madame Claude”, “Thuder Force”, “Night in Paradise”, “Estraneo a bordo”, “Dora e la città perduta”. Ma anche “Papà non mettermi in imbarazzo”, “The Circle USA 2”, “Fast & Furious: Piloti Sotto Copertura 4”, “Izzy nel mondo dei koala 2”, insomma, chi più ne ha più ne metta. Ovviamente però il colosso, per quanto immenso sia, deve a tutti i costi eliminare le vecchie opere per fare spazio a quelle nuove.

Netflix: tutte le cancellazioni di aprile 2021

Nell’elenco di Netflix non vedremo più:

2 aprile

  • Honey: Rise Up and Dance

4 aprile

  • Backfire

11 aprile

  • Time Trap

12 aprile

  • Married at First Sight: stagione 9
  • Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: stagione 1
  • 13 aprile
  • Antidote

14 aprile

  • Eddie Murphy: Delirious
  • The New Romantic
  • Once Upon a Time in London
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard

15 aprile

  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

19 aprile

  • Carol
  • The Vatican Tapes

20 aprile

  • The Last Resort

21 aprile

  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: stagioni 1-3

22 aprile

  • Liv and Maddie: stagioni 1-4

23 aprile

  • Mirror Mirror

24 aprile

  • Django Unchained

26 aprile

  • The Sapphires

27 aprile

  • The Car
  • Doom

28 aprile

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop

30 aprile

  • Blackfish
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Den of Thieves
  • The Green Hornet
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • Io sono Leggenda
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Kingdom: stagioni 1-3
  • Knock Knock
  • Palm Trees in the Snow
  • Platoon
  • Se scappi ti sposo
  • 17 Again
  • Snowpiercer
  • Waiting
Avatar
Melany Alteri
La scrittura rende liberi ed io amo la libertà come la fotografia, l'arte, la natura e la pace. Scrivo poesie da quando ero bambina e in ogni cosa che faccio metto cuore ed anima. Sono una perfezionista, ballerina, attrice, make up artist, e cerco la bellezza in tutto ciò che mi circonda.