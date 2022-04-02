Netflix: è arrivato il momento di dire definitivamente addio a queste serie tv

Nel mese dello scherzo (nonché Aprile) tutto può succedere. Così come sono arrivati moltissimi nuovi titoli, la piattaforma Netflix ha il potere di cancellarne tanti altri. Tra i nuovi arrivi vediamo “Essi vivono”, “The strangers”, “Rambo 2”, “L’alba dei morti viventi”, “Shrek”, “Shrek 2”, “Concrete Cowboy”, “Just say Yes”, “Madame Claude”, “Thuder Force”, “Night in Paradise”, “Estraneo a bordo”, “Dora e la città perduta”. Ma anche “Papà non mettermi in imbarazzo”, “The Circle USA 2”, “Fast & Furious: Piloti Sotto Copertura 4”, “Izzy nel mondo dei koala 2”, insomma, chi più ne ha più ne metta. Ovviamente però il colosso, per quanto immenso sia, deve a tutti i costi eliminare le vecchie opere per fare spazio a quelle nuove.
Netflix: tutte le cancellazioni di aprile 2021
Nell’elenco di Netflix non vedremo più:
2 aprile
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance
4 aprile
- Backfire
11 aprile
- Time Trap
12 aprile
- Married at First Sight: stagione 9
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: stagione 1
- 13 aprile
- Antidote
14 aprile
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious
- The New Romantic
- Once Upon a Time in London
- Thor: Tales of Asgard
15 aprile
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
19 aprile
- Carol
- The Vatican Tapes
20 aprile
- The Last Resort
21 aprile
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: stagioni 1-3
22 aprile
- Liv and Maddie: stagioni 1-4
23 aprile
- Mirror Mirror
24 aprile
- Django Unchained
26 aprile
- The Sapphires
27 aprile
- The Car
- Doom
28 aprile
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
30 aprile
- Blackfish
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Den of Thieves
- The Green Hornet
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Io sono Leggenda
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- Jumping the Broom
- Kingdom: stagioni 1-3
- Knock Knock
- Palm Trees in the Snow
- Platoon
- Se scappi ti sposo
- 17 Again
- Snowpiercer
- Waiting