Curiosi di scoprire quali sono i titoli che Google ha deciso di offrire gratuitamente per questo weekend? Anche per la giornata di oggi, infatti, il colosso di Mountain View sta offrendo molte app e giochi premium in modo gratuito. Ecco la lista con i rispettivi link per il download!

App

  1. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  2. DiskRecovery: Restore Deleted Photos & Videos – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  3. HD voice recoder pro – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  4. 80s Music Radio Pro – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  5. 90s Music Radio Pro – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  6. Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts) – L’offerta termina domani
  7. Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper – L’offerta termina domani
  8. Hexanet White – Icon Pack – L’offerta termina domani
  9. Lines Square – Neon icon Pack – L’offerta termina domani
  10. Xperia Theme – Osaka Castle – L’offerta termina domani

Giochi

  1. Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure – L’offerta termina domani
  2. Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD – L’offerta termina domani
  3. Stone Of Souls – L’offerta termina domani
  4. Tap Town – Soul Event – L’offerta termina domani
  5. Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  6. Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game – L’offerta termina domani
  7. Bubble Hero – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
  8. CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  9. Ghost Hunter – idle rpg (Premium) – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  10. Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  11. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  12. Shadow Knight Legends: New Fighting Game – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  13. Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
  14. Brain Card Game – XBar10n – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
  15. Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
  16. Cartoon Craft – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
  17. Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
  18. Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
  19. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
  20. Superhero Fight: Sword Battle – Action RPG Premium – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni