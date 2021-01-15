Anche per la giornata di oggi, Google ha deciso di offrire gratuitamente numerose applicazioni e giochi altrimenti a pagamento. Ecco la lista di tutti i titoli gratuiti di oggi.
App
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- DiskRecovery: Restore Deleted Photos & Videos – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- HD voice recoder pro – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- Hue Melodi – Philips Hue lights dancing to music – L’offerta termina domani
- Image Optimizer & Compressor 2021 Recommended – L’offerta termina domani
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar – L’offerta termina domani
- 80s Music Radio Pro – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- 90s Music Radio Pro – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts) – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Christmas Wallpaper – L’offerta termina domani
- Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Xperia Theme – Osaka Castle – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
Giochi
- Grow Spaceship VIP – Galaxy Battle – L’offerta termina domani
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon – L’offerta termina domani
- Neo Monsters – – L’offerta termina domani
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP – – L’offerta termina domani
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting – – L’offerta termina domani
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro – – L’offerta termina domani
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z –– L’offerta termina domani
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Stone Of Souls – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Tap Town – Soul Event – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game – L’offerta termina tra 2 giorni
- Bubble Hero – L’offerta termina tra 3 giorni
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- Ghost Hunter – idle rpg (Premium) – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- Shadow Knight Legends: New Fighting Game – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight – L’offerta termina tra 4 giorni
- Brain Card Game – XBar10n – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni
- Cartoon Craft – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni
- Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni
- Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle – Action RPG Premium – L’offerta termina tra 5 giorni