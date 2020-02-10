I ragazzi di AndroidPolice hanno segnalato una serie di app e giochi disponibili gratuitamente anziché a pagamento. L’offerta sarà valida solo per poche ore, per cui affrettatevi a scaricare le app che vi interessano!
APP
- Numberwiz
- Video Gallery – HD Video Live Wallpapers
- Smart Notes {Pro} Ads-free
- BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs
- ForzaTune 6
- Genetic Helper
GIOCHI
- Memory Game – Official
- Chernog: Fortress of the Mad Admiral RPG
- Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro
- IQ Test : Intelligence Test
- Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads)
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game
- Magnet Balls Pro
- RowRow
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
ICON PACKS E STRUMENTI PER LA PERSONALIZZAZIONE DELLO SMARTPHONE
- Orgi – Icon Pack
- Win Metal – Icon Pack
- Amons – Icon Pack
- Annabelle UI – Icon Pack
- Cirgus – Icon Pack
- Color Gloss – Icon Pack
- Kaorin – Icon Pack
- Rest – Icon Pack
- Shimu – Icon Pack
In queste ore, il Play Store di Google pullula di offerte. Oltre alle proposte gratuite del giorno, sono molte le applicazioni ed i giochi offerti ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Ecco la lista.
APP
- Total Calculator-Paid 2.49 -> 1.49
- Call Blocker – Full PRO 1.49 -> 0.99
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner – PRO 1.49 -> 0.99
- EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] 1.99 -> 1.39
- ForzaTune 7 — Forza Tuning Calculator 1.99 -> 0.99
- World History 3.49 -> 1.99
- 3D Ball Compass 5.99 -> 0.99
- Ultimate PUBLIC Campgrounds (Over 43,100 in US&CA) 2.99 -> 0.99
- WINCor ATM Translator 10.00 -> 0.99
GIOCHI
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) 3.49 -> 0.99
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO 2.95 -> 0.99
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon 3.99 -> 1.99
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game 5.99 -> 3.49
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 4.99 -> 2.99
- Let’s Break Stuff! Premium 2.12 -> 0.99
- Math Addition Subtraction 1.99 -> 0.99
- Nobodies 2.99 -> 1.99
- Weapon stripping NoAds 2.49 -> 0.99
- 7Days: Decide your story 2.99 -> 1.99
- Destructive physics: demolitions simulation 6.49 -> 4.49
- Fishing PRO (full) 2.99 -> 0.99
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.99 -> 2.49
- The Black Dungeon RPG 1.99 -> 0.99
ICON PACKS E STRUMENTI PER LA PERSONALIZZAZIONE DELLO SMARTPHONE
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.49 -> 0.99
- Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.49 -> 0.99
- Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL 5.99 -> 0.99
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 5.99 -> 0.99
- Iconix – Icon Pack 1.49 -> 0.99
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) 2.99 -> 1.49
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro 5.99 -> 0.99