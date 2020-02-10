I ragazzi di AndroidPolice hanno segnalato una serie di app e giochi disponibili gratuitamente anziché a pagamento. L’offerta sarà valida solo per poche ore, per cui affrettatevi a scaricare le app che vi interessano!

APP

  1. Numberwiz
  2. Video Gallery – HD Video Live Wallpapers
  3. Smart Notes {Pro} Ads-free 
  4. BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs
  5. ForzaTune 6
  6. Genetic Helper

GIOCHI

  1. Memory Game – Official
  2. Chernog: Fortress of the Mad Admiral RPG
  3. Idle Heroes of Hell – Clicker & Simulator Pro
  4. IQ Test : Intelligence Test
  5. Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 
  6. Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game
  7. Magnet Balls Pro
  8. RowRow 
  9. WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG

ICON PACKS E STRUMENTI PER LA PERSONALIZZAZIONE DELLO SMARTPHONE

  1. Orgi – Icon Pack
  2. Win Metal – Icon Pack
  3. Amons – Icon Pack 
  4. Annabelle UI – Icon Pack 
  5. Cirgus – Icon Pack 
  6. Color Gloss – Icon Pack 
  7. Kaorin – Icon Pack
  8. Rest – Icon Pack 
  9. Shimu – Icon Pack

In queste ore, il Play Store di Google pullula di offerte. Oltre alle proposte gratuite del giorno, sono molte le applicazioni ed i giochi offerti ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Ecco la lista.

APP

  1. Total Calculator-Paid 2.49 -> 1.49
  2. Call Blocker – Full PRO 1.49 -> 0.99
  3. QR Code & Barcode Scanner – PRO 1.49 -> 0.99
  4. EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] 1.99 -> 1.39
  5. ForzaTune 7 — Forza Tuning Calculator 1.99 -> 0.99
  6. World History 3.49 -> 1.99
  7. 3D Ball Compass 5.99 -> 0.99
  8. Ultimate PUBLIC Campgrounds (Over 43,100 in US&CA) 2.99 -> 0.99
  9. WINCor ATM Translator 10.00 -> 0.99

GIOCHI

  1. Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) 3.49 -> 0.99
  2. Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO 2.95 -> 0.99
  3. Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon 3.99 -> 1.99
  4. Dragon Castle: The Board Game 5.99 -> 3.49
  5. fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 4.99 -> 2.99 
  6. Let’s Break Stuff! Premium 2.12 -> 0.99
  7. Math Addition Subtraction 1.99 -> 0.99
  8. Nobodies 2.99 -> 1.99
  9. Weapon stripping NoAds 2.49 -> 0.99
  10. 7Days: Decide your story 2.99 -> 1.99
  11. Destructive physics: demolitions simulation 6.49 -> 4.49
  12. Fishing PRO (full) 2.99 -> 0.99
  13. Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.99 -> 2.49
  14. The Black Dungeon RPG 1.99 -> 0.99

ICON PACKS E STRUMENTI PER LA PERSONALIZZAZIONE DELLO SMARTPHONE

  1. Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.49 -> 0.99
  2. Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.49 -> 0.99
  3. Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL 5.99 -> 0.99
  4. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 5.99 -> 0.99
  5. Iconix – Icon Pack 1.49 -> 0.99
  6. Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO 🌴 (NO ADS) 2.99 -> 1.49
  7. Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro 5.99 -> 0.99