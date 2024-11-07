Come ogni mese, la nota piattaforma di proprietà di Valve, Steam, effettua i suoi sondaggi periodici che consentono a tutti di avere una visione globale di come sta andando il mondo del gaming e dell’informatica di consumo in generale, dopo aver effettuato un sondaggio sul sistema operativo più utilizzato sulla propria piattaforma ora è arrivato il turno dell’hardware che gli utenti utilizzano nelle loro sessioni di gioco tramite appunto Steam, vediamo insieme i dati che sono emersi.

Le percentuali di utilizzo

Giugno:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 5.66%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU: 3.58%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: 3.02%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 4.16%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 3.40%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 2.45%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 3.56%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 3.36%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER: 2.18%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU: 3.36%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: 2.38%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 3.16%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: 2.77%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 2.11%

GTX 1050 TI: 2.29%

GTX 1660 Ti: 1.51%

RTX 4070 SUPER: 0.77%

AMD Radeon Graphics: 2.05%

Radeon RX 350: 2.77%

Radeon RX 3080: 2.11%

Intel Iris Xe Graphics: 1.93%

UHD Graphics: 1.48%

Luglio:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 5.88%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU: 3.21%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: 3.47%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 4.00%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 3.43%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 2.84%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 3.58%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 3.52%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER: 2.33%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU: 3.00%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: 2.76%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 3.10%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: 2.69%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 2.09%

GTX 1050 TI: 2.21%

GTX 1660 Ti: 1.52%

RTX 4070 SUPER: 0.95%

AMD Radeon Graphics: 2.06%

Radeon RX 350: 2.69%

Radeon RX 3080: 2.09%

Intel Iris Xe Graphics: 1.95%

UHD Graphics: 1.53%

Agosto:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 5.51%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU: 4.55%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: 3.41%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 3.91%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 3.14%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 2.90%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 3.43%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 3.15%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER: 2.16%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU: 3.50%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: 2.52%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 2.93%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: 2.80%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 1.98%

GTX 1050 TI: 2.14%

GTX 1660 Ti: 1.55%

RTX 4070 SUPER: 1.12%

AMD Radeon Graphics: 1.99%

Radeon RX 350: 2.80%

Radeon RX 3080: 1.98%

Intel Iris Xe Graphics: 1.96%

UHD Graphics: 1.47%

Settembre:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 5.86%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU: 4.37%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: 4.58%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 3.64%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 3.30%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 3.66%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 3.57%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 3.31%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER: 1.94%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU: 3.00%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: 2.91%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 2.81%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: 2.69%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 1.94%

GTX 1050 TI: 1.98%

GTX 1660 Ti: 1.39%

RTX 4070 SUPER: 1.47%

AMD Radeon Graphics: 1.90%

Radeon RX 350: 2.69%

Radeon RX 3080: 1.94%

Intel Iris Xe Graphics: 1.91%

UHD Graphics: 1.45%

Ottobre:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: 7.46%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU: 5.61%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: 5.25%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650: 4.71%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060: 4.33%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: 4.29%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: 4.26%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: 4.23%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER: 3.77%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU: 3.65%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: 3.64%

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060: 3.54%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050: 3.53%

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: 2.57%

GTX 1050 TI: 2.54%

GTX 1660 Ti: 1.91%

RTX 4070 SUPER: 1.87%

AMD Radeon Graphics: 2.61%

Radeon RX 350: 3.53%

Radeon RX 3080: 2.57%

Intel Iris Xe Graphics: 2.55%

UHD Graphics: 2.06%

Leggendo le percentuali mensili, possiamo vedere come ci sia un vero e proprio predominio da parte di Nvidia e nel dettaglio della fascia media offerta dall’azienda, le soluzioni grafiche di livello medio infatti sono quelle più utilizzate e maggiormente presenti all’interno delle postazioni dal gioco che vengono poi eseguite su Steam, nulla di troppo sorprendente dal momento che la fascia media nonostante racchiuda prodotti dal prezzo accessibile rivendica anche la fetta di utenza maggiore che annovera un numero di utenti davvero impressionante, a discapito invece della fascia top di gamma che seppure annoverando prodotti dal prezzo estremamente più alto rivendica una nicchia di utenza composta da un numero di utenti molto minore.