Uno degli operatori mobili virtuali più in voga del momento è senza ombra di dubbio CoopVoce.
Il suddetto prova ad ampliare quotidianamente la lista dei dispositivi compatibili con il famoso servizio VoLTE, ossia quello che serve per effettuare chiamate telefoniche usando la rete 4G e, al contempo, di poter usare lo smartphone per poter sfruttare diversi servizi presenti sul web.
CoopVoce, dispositivi Huawei, Oppo e Samsung nella lista
Di recente, CoopVoce ha aggiunto degli smartphone alla lista di quelli compatibili col servizio.
Tuttavia, è importante specificare che, rispetto a quanto accade con gli altri operatori, con CoopVoce non si può solamente avere uno smartphone compatibile, ma bisogna richiedere anche l’attivazione.
Dunque, l’operatore virtuale ha aggiunto i seguenti dispositivi: Huawei Mate X3, Huawei P60 Pro, Oppo A98 5G e Samsung Galaxy A42 5G.
Andiamo a scoprire di seguito la lista dei dispositivi attualmente disponibili, dove sono inclusi modelli Apple, HONOR, Motorola, Samsung e Oppo:
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A04s;
- Samsung Galaxy A12 new;
- Samsung Galaxy A13;
- Samsung Galaxy A13 (new);
- Samsung Galaxy A22;
- Samsung Galaxy A32;
- Samsung Galaxy A51;
- Samsung Galaxy A52;
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro;
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover6 Pro;
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy S20;
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy S20+;
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE;
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (new hw);
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy M12;
- Samsung Galaxy M22;
- Samsung Galaxy M23 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy M31s;
- Samsung Galaxy M32;
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy M53 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite;
- Samsung Galaxy S22;
- Samsung Galaxy S22+;
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+;
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra;
- Samsung Galaxy A03;
- Samsung Galaxy A12;
- Samsung Galaxy A13 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A31;
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A41;
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A71;
- Samsung Galaxy A72;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip;
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy XCover5;
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite;
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE;
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE new;
- Samsung Galaxy M13;
- Samsung Galaxy M21;
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Note20;
- Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy A03s;
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G;
- Samsung Galaxy Note10;
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+;
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+;
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G.
HONOR
- Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G;
- Honor 70 Lite;
- Honor Magic 5 Pro;
- Honor 50;
- Honor X7a;
- Honor X8a;
- Honor Magic 4 Pro;
- Honor Magic Vs;
- Honor 70;
- Honor X6.
Apple
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro;
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus;
- Apple iPhone 14;
- Apple iPhone SE (3a generazione);
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max;
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro;
- Apple iPhone 13;
- Apple iPhone 13 Mini;
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max;
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro;
- Apple iPhone 12;
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini;
- Apple iPhone SE (2a generazione);
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro;
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max;
- Apple iPhone 11;
- Apple iPhone XS;
- Apple iPhone XS Max;
- Apple iPhone XR;
- Apple iPhone X;
- Apple iPhone 8;
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus;
- Apple iPhone 7;
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus;
- Apple iPhone SE (1a generazione).
Motorola
- Motorola Moto E22
- Motorola Moto E22i
Huawei
- Huawei Mate X3
- Huawei P60 Pro
OPPO
- OPPO A98 5G