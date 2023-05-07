Disney+, rimboccatevi le maniche perché l'elenco delle nuove serie tv è infinito

Il Catalogo di Disney+ è presente in Italia da oltre un anno e, dopo una fase iniziale focalizzata su contenuti per famiglie e giovani, il 2021 ha segnato un punto di svolta per lui. Da Marvel, Star War, National Geographic e Star (serie tv più mature), sulla piattaforma ce n’è per tutte le età. In questo articolo, troverete un elenco in ordine alfabetico di tutte le serie TV disponibili nel catalogo, compresi i nuovi arrivi di Maggio.
Disney+: le nuove uscite degli ultimi mesi
29 Marzo
Kindred s.1
Il re della tv s.1-2 (Brasiliana)
Ringo Ascesa e caduta s.1
Up Here s.1
31 Marzo
Dottoressa Doogie s.2
26 Aprile
Sam – Una vita da Sassone s.1 (originale tedesca)
True Lies – La serie s.1
La Pazza storia del mondo – Parte 2 s.1
2 Maggio
Una Piccola Luce (National Geographic) miniserie primi 2 episodi
3 Maggio
grown-ish 5B
10 Maggio
Grey’s Anatomy 19 e Station 19 6 in pausa per 3 settimane riprendono il 31/05
The Muppets Mayhem Band s.1 (tutti gli episodi)
24 Maggio
American Born Chinese – Alla scoperta di me s.1 (tutti gli episodi)
In the Clearing s.1 Disney+
Il catalogo serie tv completo
Di seguito l’elenco delle serie tv che sono presenti nel catalogo italiano di Disney+.
A-Z – Le serie tv su Disney+ in Italia
- 24 (Stagioni 1-8 + 9 “Live Another Day”)
- 24: Legacy (stagione unica)
- 9-1-1 (stagioni 1-6)
- 9-1-1 Lone Star (stagioni 1-4)
- Abbott Elementary (stagione 1-2)
- A Casa d Raven (stagioni 1-4)
- Alias (stagioni 1-5)
- American Dad (stagioni 1-16)
- American Crime Story (stagioni 1-3 s.1 OJ Simpson, s.2 Versace, s.3 Clinton-Lewinsky)
- American Horror Stories (stagione 1-2)
- American Horror Story (stagioni 1-9 +11)
- American Housewife (stagione 1-4)
- Andy Mack (stagioni 1-2)
- Andor – Star Wars (stagione 1)
- Angel (stagioni 1-5)
- ANT Farm Accademia nuovi talenti (stagioni 1-3)
- Antidisturbios: poliziotti anti sommossa
- Arrested Development (stagioni 1-3)
- A Small Light (miniserie National Geographic)
- Atlanta (stagioni 1-4)
- Austin & Ally (stagioni 1-4)
- Besos al Aire (miniserie)
- Best Friends Whenever (stagioni 1-2)
- Better Things (stagione 1-5)
- Between the World and Us (stagione 1)
- Big Mouth (coreana s.1)
- Big Sky (stagione 1 -3)
- Binny e il Fantasma, (stagioni 1-2)
- Bizzardvark (stagioni 1-3)
- Blackish (stagioni 1-8)
- Bless the Harts (stagione 1)
- Bless this mess (stagione 1)
- Bob’s Burger (stagioni 1-12)
- Bones (stagioni 1-12)
- Boris (stagioni 1-3 +4)
- Breeders – Genitori al Limite (stagione 1)
- Brothers & Sisters – Segreti di Famiglia (stagioni 1-5)
- Buffy l’Ammazzavampiri (stagioni 1-7)
- Burn Notice – Duro a morire (stagioni 1-7)
- Buona Fortuna Charlie (stagioni 1-4)
- Body of Proof (stagioni 1-3)
- Cambio di Direzione – Big Shot (stagione 1-2 )
- Candice Renoir (stagioni 1-10)
- Candy – Morte in Texas (miniserie)
- Capitaine Marleau (stagioni 1-3)
- Castle (stagioni 1-8)
- Chiamalo Amore (stagione 1)
- Coop & Cami A voi la scelta (stagione 1)
- Con Il permesso della corte (stagione 1)
- Cougar Town (stagioni 1-6)
- Crescere, che fatica! (Boy Meets World) (stagioni 1-7)
- Criminal Minds (stagioni 1-15) + Criminal Mindes Evolution
- Criminal Minds Suspect Behaviour (stagione 1)
- Crossover (stagione 1)
- Cuori senza età (stagioni 1-7)
- Daily Alaskan (stagione 1 ep. settimanali)
- Deep State (stagioni 1-2)
- Desperate Housewives (stagioni 1-8)
- Devious Maids – Panni Sporchi a Beverly Hills (stagioni 1-4)
- Doc – Nelle tue mani (stagione 1-2)
- Dollface (stagione 1-2)
- Dopesick (miniserie)
- Dottoressa Doogie (stagione 1-2)
- Ecco a Voi i Chippendales (miniserie)
- Ecco i Muppets
- Elena, Diventerò Presidente (stagione 1-2)
- Emergence (stagione unica)
- Everything’s trash (stagione 1)
- Extraordinary (stagione 1)
- Feud (stagione 1) (antologica)
- Filthy Rich (stagione 1)
- Flashforward (stagione unica)
- Fleishman a Pezzi (miniserie)
- Genius: Aretha
- Genius: Einstein
- Genius: Picasso
- Ghosy Whisperer (stagioni 1-5)
- Girls Meets World (stagioni 1-3)
- Glee (stagioni 1-6)
- Godfather of Harlem (stagione 1-2)
- Good Trouble (stagioni 1-3)
- Going to You at a speed of 493 km (stagione 1)
- Grand Hotel (stagione unica)
- Grey’s Anatomy (stagioni 1-19)
- Grid (stagione 1)
- Grown-ish (stagioni 1-5)
- Hannah Montana (stagioni 1-4)
- Hawkeye – Occhio di Falco (stagione 1)
- Harrow (stagioni 1-3)
- Helstrom (stagione unica) (episodi settimanali)
- High Fidelity (stagione unica)
- High School Musical: Il Musical: La Serie (stagione 1-3)
- Homeland (stagioni 1-8)
- How I Met Your Father (stagione 1)
- How I Met Your Mother (stagioni 1-9)
- I cavalieri di Castelcorvo (stagione 1)
- I Griffin (stagioni 1-19)
- I Maghi di Weaverly (stagioni 1-4)
- Impuros (stagione 1)
- I Muppets (stagioni 1-5)
- I Segreti di Sulphur Springs (stagioni 1-2)
- I Simpson (stagioni 1-32)
- Il lato oscuro dell’Europa (stagione 1)
- Il Mistero dei Templari – La serie (stagione 1)
- Il re della Tv (stagioni 1-2)
- Il Rimpatriato (stagione 1)
- Il Risolutore (stagione unica)
- Il Santo (stagione 1)
- In Cerca di vendetta (stagione 1)
- In Nome del cielo – Under the Banner of Heaven (miniserie)
- Jessie (stagioni 1-4)
- K.C. Agente Segreto (stagioni 1-3)
- Kickin’It A Colpi di Karate (stagioni 1-4)
- Kindred (stagione unica)
- Kirby Buckets – Universo Alternativo (stagioni 1-3)
- L’amore ai tempi del Corona (miniserie)
- Last Man on Earth (stagioni 1-4)
- La Coppa Rubata (stagione 1)
- La Fuga (stagione 1)
- La misteriosa Accademia dei Giovani Geni (stagione 1-2)
- La pazza storia del mondo – Parte 2
- La vita Secondo Jim (stagioni 1-8)
- Lab Rats (stagione 1 + 3-4) + Lab Rats Elite Force (1 stagione)
- L’alligatore (stagione 1)
- Lance (miniserie)
- Le cronache di Evermoor (stagioni 1-2)
- Le Fate Ignoranti (stagione 1)
- Legion (stagioni 1-3)
- Les Amateurs (stagione 1-2)
- Lie To Me (stagioni 1-3)
- Life & Beth (stagione 1)
- Life Bites: Pillole di Vita, stagione 1
- Life in pieces (stagioni 1-4)
- Limbo (stagione 1)
- Little Demon (stagione 1)
- Live and Maddie (stagioni 1-4)
- Lizzie McGuire (stagioni 1-2)
- Lolita Lobosco (stagione 1)
- Loki (stagione 1)
- Lost (stagioni 1-6)
- Love, Victor (stagione 1-3)
- L’uomo di casa (stagione 1-9)
- Maggie (stagione Unica)
- Making History (stagione unica)
- Marte (stagioni 1-2)
- Marvel’s Agent Carter (stagioni 1-2)
- Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (stagioni 1-7)
- Marvel’s Daredevil (stagioni 1-3)
- Marvel’s Inhumans (stagione unica)
- Marvel’s Iron Fist (stagioni 1-2)
- Marvel’s Luke Cage (stagioni 1-2)
- Marvel’s Modok (stagione 1)
- Marvel’s Runaways (stagioni 1-3)
- Marvel’s The Defenders (stagione unica)
- Marvel’s The Punisher (stagioni 1-2)
- Mayans MC (stagioni 1-4)
- May it Please the Court (stagione 1)
- Mech X 4 (stagioni 1-2)
- Mighty Med (stagioni 1-2)
- Mike (miniserie)
- Mixed-ish (stagioni 1-2)
- Mobile 101 La vera storia di Nokia (stagione 1)
- Modern Family (stagioni 1-11)
- Mood (miniserie)
- Moon Knight (stagione 1)
- Monsters & Co. La serie – Lavori in Corso (stagione 1)
- Mr. Inbetween (stagione 1)
- Ms. Marvel (stagione 1)
- Narciso Nero (miniserie)
- NCIS (stagioni 1-18)
- NCIS Los Angeles (stagioni 1-13)
- NeXt (stagione 1 ep. settimanali dal 19 marzo)
- New Girl (stagioni 1-7)
- Non sono stato io (stagioni 1-2)
- Non uccidere (stagione 1-2)
- Nudes (stagione 1)
- Nuovo Santa Clause Cercasi (miniserie)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (miniserie)
- Occhio per Occhio (stagione 1)
- O.J.: Made in America (stagione 1)
- Once Upon a Time – C’era una volta (stagioni 1-7)
- Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (stagioni 1-2)
- Only Murders in the Building (stagione 1-2)
Our Kind of People (stagione 1)
- Oussekine (miniserie)
- Papà su Misura (stagione 1)
- Penny on Mars (stagioni 1-3)
- Perception (stagioni 1-3)
- Pistol (miniserie)
- Pose (stagioni 1-2)
- Prison Break (stagioni 1-5)
- Prime Time (stagione 1)
Promised Land (stagione unica)
- Quantico (stagioni 1-3)
- Quelli dell’intervallo (stagioni 1-7)
Queens – Regine dell’Hip-Hop (stagione 1)
- Raven (stagioni 1-4)
- Reasonable Doubt (stagione 1)
- Reboot (stagione 1)
- Red Election (stagione 1)
- Reservation Dogs (stagione 1-2)
- Resurrection (stagioni 1-2)
- Revenge (stagioni 1-4)
- Ringo Ascesa e caduta (stagione 1)
- Rookie Cop (stagione 1)
- Sam Una vita da Sassone (stagione 1 tedesca)
- Santa Evita (stagione 1)
- Sara e Marti #LaNostraStoria (stagioni 1-3)
- Scandal (stagioni 1-7)
- School Hacks (stagione 1)
- Scream Queens (stagioni 1-2)
- Scrubs (stagioni 1-9)
- She-Hul Attorney at Law (stagione 1)
- Single Drunk Female (stagione 1)
- Single Parents (stagioni 1-2)
- Sleepy Hollow (stagioni 1-4)
- Snowdrop (stagione 1 solo sub)
- Snowfall (stagioni 1-5)
- Solar Opposites (stagione 1-3)
- Son of Zorn (stagione unica)
- Sons of Anarchy (completa)
- Sonny tra le stelle (stagione 1-3)
- Soundtrack #1 (coreana)
- Soy Luna (stagioni 1-3)
- Star (stagione 1-3)
- Star Wars Force of Destiny (stagione 1)
- Star Wars Rebels (stagione 1) + corti
- Star Wars Resistance (stagione 1-2)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (stagione 1-2)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (stagioni 1-7)
- Star Wars: Visions (stagione 1)
- Station 19 (stagioni 1-5)
- Stoffa da Campioni: Cambio di gioco (stagione 1-2)
- Stumptown (stagione unica)
- Summer Camp (stagioni 1-2)
- Terra Incognita (stagione 1)
- Tell Me Lies (stagione 1)
- The Allegation (stagione 1)
- The A Word (stagione 1-3)
- The Bear (stagione 1)
The Big Leap (stagione 1)
- The Book of Boba Fett (stagione 1)
- The Catch (stagioni 1-2)
- The Chi (stagioni 1-4)
- The Cleveland Show (stagioni 1-4)
- The Dropout (miniserie)
- The Hit Monkey (stagione 1)
- The Gifted (stagioni 1-2)
- The Glades (stagione 1-4)
- The Gloaming – Le ore più buie (stagione 1)
- The Good Doctor (stagione 1-5)
- The Good Mothers (stagione 1)
- The Great North (stagione 1)
- The Hardy Boys (stagione 1-2)
- The Hot Zone (stagioni 1-2 antologiche)
- The Killing (stagioni 1-4)
- The Lodge (stagioni 1-2)
- The Mandalorian (stagione 1-3)
- The Patient (miniserie)
- The Right Stuff – Uomini Veri (stagione 1)
- The Resident (stagioni 1-6)
- The Strain (stagioni 1-4)
- The Walking Dead (stagioni 1-11B)
- Tell Me Lies (stagione 1)
- Terra Nova (stagione unica)
- Terriers (stagione unica)
- The Americans (stagioni 1-6)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (stagione 1)
- The Fosters (stagioni 1-5)
- The Old Man (stagione 1)
- The Orville (stagioni 1-3)
- The Premise – Questioni morali (antologia)
- The Resident (stagioni 1-5)
- The Responder (stagione 1)
- The Wonder Years (stagione 1)
- This Fool s.1
- This is Going to Hurt (stagione 1)
- This is Us (stagioni 1-6)
- Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone girlfriends s.1 (corea)
- Tra il mondo e noi s.1
- True Lies (stagione 1)
- Turner & Hootch – Turner e il casinaro s.1
- Tutto in Famiglia (stagioni 1-5)
- Tyrant (stagione 1-3)
- Ugly Betty (stagioni 1-4)
- Universi Paralleli (stagione 1)
- Unprisoned (stagione 1)
- Up Here (stagione 1)
- Vida Perfecta (stagione 1-2)
- Violetta (stagione 1-2)
- Vivi e Liberi (stagione 1)
- Y L’Ultimo uomo (stagione 1 )
- WandaVision (miniserie)
- War of the Worlds (stagione 1 + 2-3)
- Weekend in Famiglia (stagione 1)
- Wedding Season (stagione 1)
- What If…? (stagione 1)
- What We Do In the Shadows (stagioni 1-4)
- When We Rise (miniserie)
- White Collar (stagioni 1-6)
- Willow (stagione 1)
- Will Trent (stagione 1)
- Women in Taipei (stagione 1)
- Wu Tang An American Saga (stagione 1)
- X-Files (stagioni 1-11) + film 1998
- Zach e Cody al Gand Hotel (stagioni 1-3)
- Zack e Cody sul ponte di comando (stagioni 1-3)