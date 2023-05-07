Disney+, rimboccatevi le maniche perché l'elenco delle nuove serie tv è infinito

sponsor

Il Catalogo di Disney+ è presente in Italia da oltre un anno e, dopo una fase iniziale focalizzata su contenuti per famiglie e giovani, il 2021 ha segnato un punto di svolta per lui. Da Marvel, Star War, National Geographic e Star (serie tv più mature), sulla piattaforma ce n’è per tutte le età. In questo articolo, troverete un elenco in ordine alfabetico di tutte le serie TV disponibili nel catalogo, compresi i nuovi arrivi di Maggio.

Disney+: le nuove uscite degli ultimi mesi

29 Marzo

Kindred s.1

Il re della tv s.1-2 (Brasiliana)

Ringo Ascesa e caduta s.1

Up Here s.1

31 Marzo

Dottoressa Doogie s.2

26 Aprile

Sam – Una vita da Sassone s.1 (originale tedesca)

True Lies – La serie s.1

La Pazza storia del mondo – Parte 2 s.1

2 Maggio

Una Piccola Luce (National Geographic) miniserie primi 2 episodi

3 Maggio

grown-ish 5B

10 Maggio

Grey’s Anatomy 19 e Station 19 6 in pausa per 3 settimane riprendono il 31/05

The Muppets Mayhem Band s.1 (tutti gli episodi)

24 Maggio

American Born Chinese – Alla scoperta di me s.1 (tutti gli episodi)

In the Clearing s.1 Disney+

Il catalogo serie tv completo

Di seguito l’elenco delle serie tv che sono presenti nel catalogo italiano di Disney+.

A-Z – Le serie tv su Disney+ in Italia