Le app malware (o “applicazioni malware”) sono applicazioni malevole progettate per infettare il tuo dispositivo e causare danni. Queste applicazioni possono essere distribuite attraverso diverse fonti, come siti web non sicuri, email di phishing o app store di terze parti non affidabili.

Tali software possono causare vari tipi di problemi, come la raccolta di dati personali, l’accesso non autorizzato ai tuoi account, il blocco del tuo dispositivo o l’installazione di altri malware. Alcuni tipi di malware sono progettati per rubare le informazioni personali dell’utente, come le password, i numeri di carta di credito e i dati di accesso.

Le app malware possono anche essere utilizzate per attacchi informatici, come ad esempio attacchi di tipo “denial-of-service” (DoS), che cercano di bloccare l’accesso a un sito web o a un’applicazione inviando un alto numero di richieste al server.

App da non installare