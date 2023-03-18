Avete mai sentito parlare della possibilità di ottenere giochi Android gratuitamente? Bene, questa volta Google ha deciso di fare un passo in più. Ora è possibile scaricare oltre 60 app e giochi Android che in precedenza erano a pagamento, completamente gratis.
Google: l’elenco delle applicazioni regalate
Come spesso succede nel mondo delle app mobile, è importante ricordare che, sebbene il software sia ora disponibile gratuitamente per l’installazione, potreste ancora incontrare annunci pubblicitari e acquisti in-app una volta che avviate le applicazioni o i giochi. Ma ora basta, vediamo l’elenco completo!
- Erom Icon Pack;
- RUSTY Island Survival Pro;
- Point;
- Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend;
- Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D;
- Castle Defender Premium;
- Glidey Minimal puzzle game;
- Heroes Legend Epic Fantasy;
- Special Elite force Mission;
- Crazy Car Imposible Stunts;
- New Princess DressUp Game;
- Zombie Fighter FPS;
- Body Fit Rae 3D;
- Demon Hunter Premium;
- Spelling Right PRO;
- Spelling Book PRO;
- Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D;
- Riddles Guessing Game PRO;
- Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D;
- Starfield TV Live Wallpaper;
- Elements Live Wallpaper;
- WeaponWar;
- Merge Monster VIP Offline Id;
- Evertale;
- Hero 2nd Memory;
- The Light Remaster Edison;
- Simple Nav Bar;
- Nixio Icon Pack;
- Esini Icon Pack;
- Marix Icon Pack;
- Contacts Widget Quick Dial W;
- Mandala Maker 360;
- Collision Line;
- Oscilloscope Sound Visualizer;
- Word Master PRO;
- Linios Pink Icon Pack;
- Lineblack Pink icon Pack;
- Broken Words PRO;
- Crazy Calculator Game;
- Block Blast A Retro Game;
- Stickman Legends Offline Game;
- Pixel Blade M VIP,
- Infinity Dungeon 2;
- Infinity Dungeon;
- Dungeon Corp S Idle RPG;
- Astra VPN Fast and Secure VPN;
- Futorum H17 Quadrante ibrido;
- Infinite Launch;
- Awf Fit OLED Watch face;
- Jeff the killer REborn;
- Broken Sentences PRO;
- Watermark on photo image;
- Photo Frames HD Photo Frames;
- Full Battery Alarm Battery;
- Tales of Illyria Destinies;
- Tales of Illyria The Iron Wall;
- Tales of Illyria Fallen Knight;
- Las Aventuras del Gato Becker;
- Empire Warriors Offline Game;
- Magnetic Balls HD;
- Internet Optimizer PRO DNS;
- YouR Square Icon Pack;
- Meteoroid Icon Pack.