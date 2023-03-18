Google, l&#8217;azienda regala 60 app dal Play Store che prima erano a pagamento

Avete mai sentito parlare della possibilità di ottenere giochi Android gratuitamente? Bene, questa volta Google ha deciso di fare un passo in più. Ora è possibile scaricare oltre 60 app e giochi Android che in precedenza erano a pagamento, completamente gratis.

Google: l’elenco delle applicazioni regalate

Come spesso succede nel mondo delle app mobile, è importante ricordare che, sebbene il software sia ora disponibile gratuitamente per l’installazione, potreste ancora incontrare annunci pubblicitari e acquisti in-app una volta che avviate le applicazioni o i giochi. Ma ora basta, vediamo l’elenco completo!

  • Erom Icon Pack;
  • RUSTY Island Survival Pro;
  • Point;
  • Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend;
  • Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D;
  • Castle Defender Premium;
  • Glidey Minimal puzzle game;
  • Heroes Legend Epic Fantasy;
  • Special Elite force Mission;
  • Crazy Car Imposible Stunts;
  • New Princess DressUp Game;
  • Zombie Fighter FPS;
  • Body Fit Rae 3D;
  • Demon Hunter Premium;
  • Spelling Right PRO;
  • Spelling Book PRO;
  • Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D;
  • Riddles Guessing Game PRO;
  • Modern US Sniper Shooter 3D;
  • Starfield TV Live Wallpaper;
  • Elements Live Wallpaper;
  • WeaponWar;
  • Merge Monster VIP Offline Id;
  • Evertale;
  • Hero 2nd Memory;
  • The Light Remaster Edison;
  • Simple Nav Bar;
  • Nixio Icon Pack;
  • Esini Icon Pack;
  • Marix Icon Pack;
  • Contacts Widget Quick Dial W;
  • Mandala Maker 360;
  • Collision Line;
  • Oscilloscope Sound Visualizer;
  • Word Master PRO;
  • Linios Pink Icon Pack;
  • Lineblack Pink icon Pack;
  • Broken Words PRO;
  • Crazy Calculator Game;
  • Block Blast A Retro Game;
  • Stickman Legends Offline Game;
  • Pixel Blade M VIP,
  • Infinity Dungeon 2;
  • Infinity Dungeon;
  • Dungeon Corp S Idle RPG;
  • Astra VPN Fast and Secure VPN;
  • Futorum H17 Quadrante ibrido;
  • Infinite Launch;
  • Awf Fit OLED Watch face;
  • Jeff the killer REborn;
  • Broken Sentences PRO;
  • Watermark on photo image;
  • Photo Frames HD Photo Frames;
  • Full Battery Alarm Battery;
  • Tales of Illyria Destinies;
  • Tales of Illyria The Iron Wall;
  • Tales of Illyria Fallen Knight;
  • Las Aventuras del Gato Becker;
  • Empire Warriors Offline Game;
  • Magnetic Balls HD;
  • Internet Optimizer PRO DNS;
  • YouR Square Icon Pack;
  • Meteoroid Icon Pack.
