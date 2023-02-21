Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwars, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di sottrarre loro dati sensibili come i codici di accesso bancario le password.

Generalmente questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali però una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutto ciò che è salvato in memoria per poi inviarlo al proprio creatore.

App da non installare nel vostro smartphone