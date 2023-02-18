Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui dovete prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web e non vedono l’ora di infettare il vostro device in cerca di dati succulenti da poter sfruttare a proprio vantaggio come i codici di accesso bancario, le foto o le passwords.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime, le quali però appena installate, assumono il controllo del device iniziando a copiare tutto ciò che tenete salvato in memoria.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema, fate attenzione a ciò che scaricate, se avete una delle applicazioni presenti in memoria, disinstallatela subito ed evitate fonti non sicure di download.

App malware che non dovete installare