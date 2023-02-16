Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui tutti gli utenti Android devono prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i software dannosi circolano in rete e cercano di infettare ogni giorno il maggior numero di vittime possibile, l’obiettivo è ovviamente quello di appropriarsi di dati sensibili come i codici di accesso ai conti correnti o le password.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali però una volta installate nel dispositivo ne assumono il controllo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati salvati in memoria inviandoli poi al proprio creatore tramite la connessione internet.

App malware da non installare assolutamente